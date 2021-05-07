BUSINESSMAN PARTIES WITH TEEN GIRL, THREATENS TO KILL HER FATHER

A MUTARE businessman has been hauled before the courts for allegedly taking a 14-year-old girl out partying before pointing a pistol at her father and threatening to kill him.

Tawanda Godwin Mufute (32) this week appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverance Makhala, for contravening Section 27 (B) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09, after pointing a gun at Godfrey Dombo (40).

Dombo had confronted Mufute over his wayward behaviour. Mufute pleaded not guilty and will be back in the dock.

The State, led by principal public prosecutor Mr Tiriwamambo Kangai, said on December 31, 2020 at about 8pm, Dombo and his family retired to bed.

However, his 14-year-old daughter woke up and sneaked out to celebrate with Mufute the dawn of the New Year at a popular night joint. Mufute dropped the teenager home around 3am.

“On January 1, Dombo called Mufute reprimanding him for taking his daughter to the night club. Mufute invited Dombo to his place of residence since they stay in the same neighbourhood. Dombo proceeded to Mufute’s house where he found him seated in his car, while his wife was on the passenger seat.

“A misunderstanding ensued between the two, resulting in Mufute producing a pistol and pointing it at Dombo. He threatened to kill him. Dombo went to report the matter at Chikanga Police Station, thereby leading to Mufute’s arrest,” said Mr Kangai. Manica Post