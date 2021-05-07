AMERICAN INVESTORS EYE ZIMBABWE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s investment policies, as well as economic reforms, continue to charm the world with a group of American investors presently in the country exploring business opportunities.
This comes as a
group of Indian investors has been in the country after being attracted by the
Second Republic reforms.
Apart from
declaring that “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”, President Mnangagwa has also
reached out to the world through the engagement and re-engagement drive.
Even the
Americans, whose country imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, have started to
trickle in as they seek to invest in Zimbabwe.
Yesterday,
American Embassy announced that businessman General Wesley Clark is in the
country seeking investment opportunities.
“Our Chargé
d’Affaires Thomas Hastings welcomed to the US Embassy retired General Wesley
Clark. General Clark is visiting Zimbabwe as a private citizen interested in
learning more about possible business opportunities here,” read the statement
posted on Twitter.
Mr Clark is a
four-star general and the founder of Renew Together a non-profit organisation
designed to promote and achieve greater common ground in America.
Apart from
owning a consulting firm, Wesley K. Clark and Associates, Mr Clark is also
chairman and CEO of Enverra, a licensed investment bank.
He has worked
with over 100 private and public companies on energy, security, and financial
services.
Mr Clark is
engaged in business in North America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Latin
America, and Asia.
According to
the company website, Enverra focuses on “global investment that creates
opportunity, drives innovation and reduces the impact on natural resources.
Helping smart enterprises get beyond the challenges of today’s energy markets
requires a higher level of commitment and a new approach to investing.”
“We see the
potential in underserved markets — places where the incredible need is balanced
by outsized opportunity. We invest in global impact through companies and
technologies that can best solve the problems of pollution, climate change, and
shortages of food, water, and energy. Our firm is committed to confronting
these global challenges and helping to create more sustainable outcomes.”
