AMERICAN INVESTORS EYE ZIMBABWE



PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s investment policies, as well as economic reforms, continue to charm the world with a group of American investors presently in the country exploring business opportunities.

This comes as a group of Indian investors has been in the country after being attracted by the Second Republic reforms.

Apart from declaring that “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”, President Mnangagwa has also reached out to the world through the engagement and re-engagement drive.

Even the Americans, whose country imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, have started to trickle in as they seek to invest in Zimbabwe.

Yesterday, American Embassy announced that businessman General Wesley Clark is in the country seeking investment opportunities.

“Our Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Hastings welcomed to the US Embassy retired General Wesley Clark. General Clark is visiting Zimbabwe as a private citizen interested in learning more about possible business opportunities here,” read the statement posted on Twitter.

Mr Clark is a four-star general and the founder of Renew Together a non-profit organisation designed to promote and achieve greater common ground in America.

Apart from owning a consulting firm, Wesley K. Clark and Associates, Mr Clark is also chairman and CEO of Enverra, a licensed investment bank.

He has worked with over 100 private and public companies on energy, security, and financial services.

Mr Clark is engaged in business in North America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

According to the company website, Enverra focuses on “global investment that creates opportunity, drives innovation and reduces the impact on natural resources. Helping smart enterprises get beyond the challenges of today’s energy markets requires a higher level of commitment and a new approach to investing.”

“We see the potential in underserved markets — places where the incredible need is balanced by outsized opportunity. We invest in global impact through companies and technologies that can best solve the problems of pollution, climate change, and shortages of food, water, and energy. Our firm is committed to confronting these global challenges and helping to create more sustainable outcomes.” Herald