ZIMSEC JUNE EXAMS CANCELLED

The June 2021 Zimsec public examinations for both O and A-Levels have been cancelled following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown with those who had wanted to sit in June now joining the large majority who are being prepared to sit in November.
Other Covid-19 related measures announced yesterday include
new higher-security vaccination certificates to prevent forgeries and
permission for casinos to reopen under strict rules.
The decision to suspend the Zimbabwe School Examinations
Council June examinations arose from the delays in sitting the public
examinations at the end of last year and the alterations of the standard
calendar for education this year caused by schools having to be closed for the
first two and half months of this year to combat the second wave of infection.
Logistics will be put in place to ensure candidates who
wanted to sit their examinations in June will do so together with other
students in November, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Monica Mutsvangwa said after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.
“Cabinet considered and approved a request for the
suspension of the Zimsec June 2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination
session, which was presented by the Minister of Primary and Secondary
Education.”
“Cabinet was advised that the Covid-19 pandemic that broke
out in 2020 had negatively impacted on the timing and cycle of public
examinations, with the 2020 Grade 7, O-Level and A-Level examinations having
commenced in early December 2020 and ended in early February 2021, instead of
the usual period stretching from October to November of each year,” she said.
“The delay in writing and the marking of the previous
examinations has affected the preparation and the setting of the next
examination hence the decision to temporarily suspend the June 2021
examinations. This suspension of the June 2021 examination session will allow
for timely focus on the November examination preparations and aid an effective
focus of resources,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
Government was also continuing with its delicate process of
allowing more social contact without risking a spike in Covid-19 infections.
Yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa announced the re-opening of
casinos under strict containment measures ,and those found wanting risked
losing their licences.
“Cabinet informs the nation that henceforth, casinos will
be allowed to re-open with strict observance of Covid-19 guidelines. Those
found disregarding the guidelines will have their licences revoked. Casinos
have been closed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020,” said
Minister Mutsvangwa.
Minister Mutsvangwa also announced the heightened security
features on the Covid-19 vaccination card to get rid of counterfeits now in
circulation.
The vaccination card will be manufactured in liaison with
Fidelity Printers and the Registrar Generals’ Office.
“The Card, to be printed by Fidelity Printers, will exhibit
the following features: invisible coat of arms, which shines under UV light,
fluorescent numbering, water-marked security paper, micro text underground and
guilloche pattern.
“Government will leave no stone unturned in apprehending
greedy malcontents bent on tampering with the security features of the
vaccination cards,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. She also announced that 133 992
people had received their first dose and 23 432 their second dose as of April
6.
“In a bid to promote use of all official languages, the
Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services embarked on a
project to produce and package jingles and skits for fostering social
coherence, national culture and development.
“At the end of the sixth (100-day) cycle, four Kalanga,
four Venda and four Ndebele Covid-19 radio skits had been produced.
Furthermore, eight Shona, five Ndebele, four English and one Chewa video skits
were produced and aired to the public.”
Minister Mutsvangwa also announced efforts to improve
vulnerable communities’ access to information, through establishing Community
Information Centres (CICs) in 10 selected areas during the sixth 100-day cycle.
“By the end of the cycle, all the ten CICs had been
established, set up and operationalised at Buli High School, Esigodini Post
Office, Zengeza Post Office, Kambuzuma Post Office, Filabusi Post Office,
Northend Post Office, Belmont Post Office, Matabisa Post Offices, Juliasdale
Mission Hospital and Hatfield Post Office,” she said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment