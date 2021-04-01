MDC CANNOT BEAT ZANU PF IN A FREE AND FAIR ELECTION, SAYS GUTU

FORMER MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu, who has since defected to the ruling Zanu PF party, on Tuesday claimed that none of the opposition parties stood a chance against Zanu PF in the 2023 elections.
Gutu, who was recently paraded by President Emmerson
Mnangagwa when he crossed the floor to Zanu PF together with former MDC
Alliance senator James Makore, made the utterances during an interview with
Alpha Media Holdings’ Heart and Soul TV (HStv).
“I put my money on Zanu PF. There is no political party in
this country that can beat Zanu PF in any free and fair election. I have done
my studies, I have done my analysis and I have looked at the numbers,” Gutu
said.
On human rights abuses, Gutu said they should not be
tolerated in Zimbabwe, adding that people should rally behind Mnangagwa’s new
dispensation.
“We should learn to be tolerant to divergent views and even
opposing views, but the problem that we have in this country is if I say I am
anti-sanctions, I am not necessarily saying all the people that are responsible
for human rights violations are good people. No! What I am saying is let’s open
a new chapter,” he said.
“Things change in politics, I think the second republic is
one of the governments which have been unfairly treated both internally and
externally because if we take a look at President Mnangagwa, he has gone out of
his way to say we are doing things differently.”
However, Mnangagwa’s government was this week adjudged by
the United States as one of the worst human rights abusers in the world.
“I believe that this direction, he (Mnangagwa) is taking to
fight corruption even if people are saying he is not doing enough, catching and
releasing (corrupt people), but that effort I can call it an incremental gain.”
On his defection to Zanu PF, Gutu said: “I want to
associate myself with a party that is nationalistic and does not play to the
whims of imperialism, a party that wants to push the agenda of the African
people.”
He took a dig at the fights in the opposition MDC camp and
its various factions.“The insults that the two factions exchange on social
media, you might fear that if they see each other on the streets they will kill
each other. It’s bad politics,” he said. Newsday
