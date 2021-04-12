GANG RAPES WOMAN AT PROVINCIAL HEROES ACRE

POLICE in Bulawayo are hunting for four men who gang-raped a woman at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre and robbed a man from Cowdray Park suburb.
The gang –
pirating in a silver Honda CRV vehicle – attacked the residents on Monday
night. Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube last
week said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects.
“Police in
Bulawayo are investigating a case of robbery and rape which occurred on April 5
around 8PM,” he said. “The two complainants boarded a Silver Honda CRV
registration number unknown at corner 6th avenue and Lobengula street, Bulawayo
intending to go to Cowdray park.
“The car had
four men including the driver. The driver drove along Luveve road as if he was
proceeding to Cowdray park. At the intersection of Luveve Road and
Masiyephambili Drive, the driver turned left instead of right and drove for
about 100 metres before turning into a bush near Mbeki hill.
“One of the
suspects brandished an okapi knife and robbed complaint one (51) of his Mobicel
cellphone, US$20, R10 and 10kg mealie meal.
“Complainant
two (31) was robbed of her sling bag with $50, US$2, a shopping bag containing
rulers, hair combs and rat killer pesticides. The accused persons then drove
along Market Road, Kelvin industrial area, Bulawayo where they dumped
complainant number one.
“From there
they drove to Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre together with complainant number
two where three of the accused persons took turns to rape her in the motor
vehicle.
“After raping
the complainant, the accused persons drove back to Kelvin Industrial Area where
they dumped her. The matter was reported at Western Commonage Police Station
and complainant number two was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical
examination.”
Insp Ncube
appealed to members of the public with information which may lead to the arrest
of the accused persons to notify the police.
He further
urged members of the public to desist from boarding motor vehicles that are not
authorised for public service as they account for the highest number of
criminal cases experienced in Bulawayo.
The incident
comes days after four unknown men gang-raped and robbed a 23-year-old bus
conductor at around 2.30am in Bulawayo’s Emthunzini Suburb, when she was on her
way to catch a bus to work. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment