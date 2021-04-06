BRAZILIAN, THREE ZIMBAS NABBED AT RGM AIRPORT WITH COCAINE

A BRAZILIAN national and her local accomplices have been arrested for illegal possession of 230 grammes of cocaine valued at $1 932 000.
Patience Muringa (32), Siege Fried Zibusiso Dhlovu (33) and
Caroline Silver Mafra (23), a Brazilian national, appeared before Harare
magistrate Barbara Mateko who remanded them in custody and referred them to the
High Court for bail application.
Allegations are that on April 1, police got information
that Mafra was flying to Zimbabwe from Brazil with a contraband of cocaine
aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.She was expected to arrive at Robert
Gabriel Mugabe International Airport the following day.
Acting on the information, detectives from the Criminal
Investigation Department Drugs and Narcotics, Harare and the Homicide and Law
and Order laid siege at the airport and intercepted Mafra.
It is the State’s case that Murinda and Dhlovu arrived at
the airport driving a BMW vehicle to pick her and they were also arrested.
After interrogation, it was established that they were
acting on instruction from a Nigerian national only identified as Boby.
The two were supposed to accompany Mafra to a guest lodge
in Marlborough, Harare, where she was booked and was supposed to give the drugs
to Boby.
It is alleged that Murinda and Dhlovu later led detectives
to their residence where they recovered a plastic bag which contained fabric
and some powder substance from one of their bedrooms.
Preliminary tests were done on the powder and it tested
positive to cocaine. The recovered cocaine weighed approximately 230 grammes
with a street value of $1 932 000. Newsday
