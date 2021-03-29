MAN STABS WIFE TO DEATH OVER ORANGE JUICE

A fight over orange juice and biscuits between a couple ended in tragedy for a Chinhoyi woman, who was stabbed to death, last Thursday.
The woman, Faith Mhlanga (36) of 8570 Ruvimbo Phase 1,
Chinhoyi died after her lover Nelson Nhunge (55) stabbed her several times on
the neck and chest.
According to sources, the couple had been cohabiting as
husband and wife for the past 15 years.
Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Magaret
Chitove told H-Metro that the horrific incident happened on March 25 at around
11am.
On the day in question, Nhunge requested for a drink and
some biscuits from the now deceased Mhlanga, who refused arguing hubby was not
providing food for the family.
This angered Nhunge resulting in an altercation. Said
Chitove, “Nhunge in a moment of madness, struck his wife with a pot on her left
eye, resulting in its handle breaking. He went to another room before returning
armed with a knife.
“Nhunge closed windows and locked the door from inside and
continued assaulting Mhlanga. He stabbed her several times on the neck and
chest resulting in her instant death.”
A neighbour Rangai Hunda informed police who attended to
the scene leading to Nhunge’s arrest.A relative to the now deceased told
H-Metro she rushed to the murder scene after her neighbours alerted her.
“When l got to the scene l saw Amai Ashley lying dead with
stab wounds on her body. I enquired what had led to her killing and some
neighbours said it was a row over cool drink meant for their school-going
kids.”
A vegetable vendor, who had earlier on talked to Mhlanga,
said that she was given $50 bond by the now deceased to buy her some mixed
vegetables at the market. Upon her return, the two had a brief conversation
before the now deceased went into her house.
Momentarily, there was rancor as the couple started to
fight with Mhlanga screaming for help, narrated the vendor. Nhunge then came
out of the house with a blood-stained T-shirt, prompting fellow neighbours to
panic.
Further narrated the vendor, “He looked menacing as he
threatened anyone who dared come to his house. We never imagined he had killed
his wife.”
Police urged members of the public to desist from violence
in trying to solve domestic disputes.
“We continue to urge members of the public to observe the
sanctity of life and to find better ways of solving disputes amicably. They
must desist from engaging in violent behaviour so as to avoid loss of life,”
said the police spokesperson. H Metro
