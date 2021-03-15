LAND BARON RELEASE ABOVE BOARD : PRISON SERVICE

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service says the temporary release from remand prison for a property developer to attend his father-in-law’s funeral in August last year was above board.
Felix Munyaradzi was granted temporary release from prison
by Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi.
ZPCS were responding to allegations by one Collen
Mavhundutse that prison officials had corruptly released Munyaradzi.
In a statement, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service
acting spokesperson Peter Chaparanganda said the facts recorded in the ZPCS
occurrence books indicate that then inmate left prison in the morning and
reported back at 1600hrs of the same day.
“The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service has taken
note with concern the exaggerated falsehoods raised by Mr Collen Mavhundutse in
his sworn affidavit,” said Chaparanganda.
“The organization would like to categorically state and
advise the public that Felix Munyaradzi, an inmate, who was remanded in custody
at Harare Remand Prison was granted temporary release from prison to go and
attend the funeral of his father in-law by the Minister of Justice, Legal and
Parliamentary Affairs Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi on 14 August 2020.
“The Minister is empowered to exercise these powers by the
Prison Act [Chapter 7:11] Section 129 which states that “The Minister may,
subject to such conditions as he may specify, grant a prisoner permission in
writing to be absent from prison for a specified period for personal, family or
other reasons if, in the opinion of the minister, the circumstances of the case
warrant the granting of such permission.”
“In this regard, the inmate was temporarily released under
ZPCS securiy surveillance for a specified period in accordance with the above
quoted Section of the Prison Act.
“The case of Felix Munyaradzi is not an individual case
where incarcerated inmates are legally granted temporary release from prison as
several inmates have benefited in line with provisions of the Prison Act,
whenever circumstances warranted the granting of such release.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to advise the
public to seek legal opinion or advice before making any allegations out of
ignorance on legal provisions,” said Chaparanganda.
Munyaradzi was, in August last year, granted $55 000 bail
on other stringent conditions after the High Court found no compelling reasons
to keep him in custody pending trial on charges of selling State land and unserviced
stands. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment