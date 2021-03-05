LAND BARON COLLAPSES, DIES IN PRISON

Fredrick Mabamba, who was in remand prison in Harare following his arrest over alleged illegal land deals has reportedly collapsed and died today.

One of his close aides who preferred anonymity confirmed his death.

“Yes, it is true that Mabamba has died. He collapsed at remand prison and was rushed to Parirenyatwa (group of Hospitals) where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said the aide.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get the details. Herald