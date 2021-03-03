ED FEELS HEAT OVER NEW VP

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa faces a difficult choice as he looks for suitable candidates to replace his former deputy, Kembo Mohadi, who resigned under pressure on Monday.
This comes as it has been the tradition since the
consummation of the 1987 Unity Accord between Zanu PF and PF Zapu that one of
the vice presidents comes from Zapu, and also from Matabeleland.
However, the Unity Accord has no specific clause stating
explicitly that one of the two vice presidents must come from either Zanu PF or
PF Zapu.
Some political analysts told the Daily News yesterday that
this “tradition” was not cast in stone, adding that it was simply done to
balance regional interests — a practice which is dictated by the Constitution
when it comes to ministerial appointments.
But others said the pact should be respected as was
understood and “intended” when it was consummated more than three decades ago.
University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer, Clever
Mumbengegwi, said barring other internal political dynamics in Zanu PF, it
would be prudent for Mnangagwa to go for the most senior Zapu cadre in the
politburo to replace Mohadi.
“In this case it would be Obert Mpofu given that he is the
Zanu PF secretary for administration and nobody from the Zapu ranks is more
senior than him, notwithstanding the fact that he joined Zanu PF before the
Unity Accord.
“It is also important to note that the military element in
the ruling party could also want to have a say, and in that case they would
naturally want (Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces) Phillip Valerio
Sibanda.
“However, the president will have a headache if other
political dynamics, which outsiders may not be privy to, are considered,”
Mumbengegwi told the Daily News.
“For example, if one is not looking at the Unity Accord,
then party seniority will be the criteria and that means the Zanu PF national
chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri, will come into the picture given that she is in
the presidium,” he added.
The Unity Accord is silent on whether one of the two vice
presidents must come from the PF Zapu side.
“Zanu PF and PF Zapu have irrevocably committed themselves
to unite under one political party; that the unity of the two political parties
shall be achieved under the name Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic
Front) Zanu PF; that comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe shall be the first secretary
and president of Zanu PF, that Zanu PF shall have two second secretaries and
vice presidents who shall be appointed by the first secretary and president of
the party,” part of the pact reads.
Another political analyst, Dumisani Nkomo, said while the
Unity Accord was not explicit about the vice president’s position, “the spirit
of the agreement dictates that the deputy or one of the VPs should be from the
former PF Zapu”.
“In this respect, Simon Khaya Moyo and Sithembiso Nyoni
tick the box. (Obert) Mpofu, in terms of the Unity Accord matrix, falls out of favour. But if
the accord is not a factor, he may be a strong contender.
“A dark horse is General Phillip Valerio Sibanda as a Zipra
cadre. In terms of who may be more desirable, it is definitely Nyoni and Moyo
who are preferable, as we are not aware of any human rights violations they
have committed or any act of corruption,” he said.
Another political analyst, Methuseli Moyo, suggested that
Mohadi’s position could be filled by anyone from any of the Matabeleland
regions regardless of whether they were from Zapu or Zanu.
“The Unity Accord is now 32 years old by the way. Does it
make sense today to follow Zapu structures that last existed 32 years ago? To
me it is a big no.
“The Unity Accord sought to unite Zimbabweans across party
and tribe and that must have been achieved now.
“To maintain unity, yes Zanu has to pay attention to regional
balance, but for ex-Zapu cadres to
monopolise the VP post until all of them die is counter-productive,” Moyo told
the Daily News.
“What about those from Matabeleland who have always been
Zanu? Should they be disadvantaged?
“Continuing to reward people with positions for a Zapu that
only exists to share positions is in my opinion a self-serving strategy by
ex-Zapu leaders.
‘‘Time has come for Zanu PF to use existing structures and
dynamics to choose its leadership. Jacob Mudenda, Obert Mpofu, Simon Khaya
Moyo, Cain Mathema and maybe Angeline Masuku are, for me, the candidates,” Moyo
added.
On his part, constitutional law expert and leader of the
National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Lovemore Madhuku, said Mnangagwa could
do away with Mohadi’s replacement without falling foul of the country’s supreme
law.
“There is no constitutional provision obliging the
president to have two deputies. The Constitution provides that the president
shall have up to two vice presidents.
“He can take his time and do with one for now until he
thinks he is ready to make a replacement if he so wishes,” Madhuku told the
Daily News.
This comes as Mohadi on Monday resigned from office —
marking the first time in the history of independent Zimbabwe that a sitting
vice president has quit his or her job.
“I have been going through a soul searching pilgrimage and
realised that I need the space to deal with my problems outside the government
chair.
“I have arrived at this decision not as a matter of
cowardice, but as a sign of demonstrating great respect to the office of the
president, so that it is not compromised or caricatured by actions that are
linked to my challenges as an individual,” he said.
“The inter-connectivity with social media ecologies have
been relaying viral panics, peddling flames of lies — creating myths and
muddling the reality of my life as a family man.
“I am a victim of information distortion, voice cloning,
and sponsored spooking and political sabotage. Digital media, in their
hybridity, have been abused by my enemies to blackmail me, but my spirit will
never die.
“Following the recurring disinformation and virilisation of
my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I’m stepping
down as the vice president of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of section 96
(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (no.20) Act, 2013 with immediate effect,”
Mohadi added.
Since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, vice presidents have
either died in office or been fired.
The late Simon Muzenda, Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Msika and John
Nkomo all died in office — while Joice Mujuru was sacked by the late former
president Robert Mugabe in December 2014, at the height of Zanu PF’s tribal,
factional and succession wars.
And in the twilight of Mugabe’s rule, Generation 40 (G40)
kingpins coalesced around the nonagenarian’s erratic wife Grace — resulting in
the group being involved in a hammer and tongs succession tussle with
Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste.
Mugabe subsequently fired Mnangagwa in early November 2017,
before he came back to become the country’s new leader following a stunning and
widely-supported military coup. Daily News
