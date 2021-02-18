ZANU PF COUNCILLOR KICKED OFF GOLD MINE

Using his political muscle, the councillor had allegedly hired thugs to grab the mine from Twin Castle Resources last year, forcing the company to approach the Mines ministry for redress.GOVERNMENT has ordered a Zanu PF councillor in Mutare North constituency, Luckson Mawangato vacate a gold mine in Odzi that he had grabbed from Twin Castle Resources.
But Manicaland provincial mining director Omen Dube, in a
letter dated February 15, 2021, said an error was made in giving Paari
Syndicate Investments owned by Mawanga a mining certificate.
Mawanga was told to appeal to the Mines ministry within 30
days. “Following a complaint of over-pegging of mining locations raised by Twin
Castle, the two parties Twin Castle and Paari Mining were requested to submit
their written submissions pertaining to the allegations as raised, to which
both parties as duly represented by their respective lawyers duly complied,”
the determination letter read.
“A ground inspection survey was subsequently carried out on
February 3, 2021 with both parties present and represented by their respective
lawyers.”
Dube said it was observed that Twin Castle’s application
was lodged on February 7 2019 and certificate for registration number M5122BM
was issued in September 2019.
“Twin Castle applications for registrations for gold were
lodged on February 5, 2019 and both certificates for registrations were still
pending, no standard or permanent beacons were observed as they had been
vandalised by Paari Mining Syndicate when they were displaced. Notwithstanding
the reason for failure to maintain permanent beacons by Twin Castle (Pvt)
Limited such failure is governed by section 375 (1) of the Mines and Minerals
Act,” read the letter.
“Paari Mining Syndicate applications for registrations were
lodged on May 24 and certificates for registration issued on January 20, 2020,
Paari Mining Syndicate standard permanent beacons were observed on the ground,”
Dube’s letter read in part.
“When Paari Mining Syndicate pegged and lodged their
applications for registration, the area was no longer open to pegging and
prospecting according to section 31 of the Mines and Minerals Act (21:05) the
area have been pegged by Twin Castle M5122BM, prospecting licensing numbers.”
He added: “In terms of section 177(3) of the Mines and
Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05), Twin Castle Resources Private Limited (M5122BM),
prospecting license, numbers 019994AA and 019995AA.
“In view of the above, this office intends to effect
cancellation of certificates of registration G5383 , G5384, G5386, G5387
belonging to Paari Mining Syndicate within 30 days in terms of section 50 of
the Mines and Minerals Act Chapter (21:05).
“However, you may appeal against such cancellation to the
Mines and Mining Development minister within 30 days in terms of section 50(2)
of the Mines and Minerals Act.”
Dube’s mobile phone went unanswered when sought for
comment. Newsday
