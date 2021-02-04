MAN RAPES SISTER, TWO OTHER MINOR GIRLS

A Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly defiling three minor girls including his sister after he tied each girl’s hands and legs with a shoelace and placed them on his bed where he took turns to rape them.
It is reported that the 24-year-old alleged rapist from
West Somerton suburb invited the three minor girls who were playing outside his
house into his room claiming he wanted to give them sweets.
Following his arrest, it also emerged that he had been bedding
one of the girls aged 12, who is also his neighbour, since 2017 when she was
eight-years-old.
Allegations against the accused are that the girls were
playing outside his house when he called them to his room saying he wanted to
give them sweets.
It is reported that the seemingly unsuspicious girls rushed
to enter his room as he always gives them sweets whenever he called them to his
room.
It is alleged that when the three minor girls entered his
room, he immediately locked the door and took three t-shirts from his wardrobe
and placed them on his bed. It is further alleged that he then tied each
victims’ hands and legs with shoelaces. To stop them from screaming for help he
is said to have covered their mouths with the t-shirts.
After he tied them tightly, he then commanded the minor
girls to lie on the bed facing upwards. He then stripped them naked before he
allegedly raped them one by one.
The matter however, came to light on 20 December 2020,
after one of the girls, who had been sexually abused since 2017, reported the
matter to her sister.
This was after the accused on the day in question forcibly
dragged the girl into his room where he later tried to strip her naked while
threatening to stab her with a kitchen knife.
The minor girl reportedly screamed attracting the attention
of her sister who quickly came to the accused’s room and found him struggling
to remove her underwear. He reportedly bolted out of the room and fled.
The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest
of the alleged rapist.
Following his arrest, it was also discovered that sometime
in 2019 when she was 10-years-old, the accused sexually abused her after she
was sent by her grandmother to call him so that he can drive her to the clinic.
When she arrived at his room, the accused is alleged to
have forcibly pushed the girl into his room and raped her once.
The alleged rapist, who was not asked to plead to three
counts of rape and one charge of indecent assault, is languishing in remand
prison after Bulawayo magistrate Stephen Ndhlovu remanded him in custody to 8
March 2021. B Metro
