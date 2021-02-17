MAN KILLED FOR STEALING SHOES

TWO men were on Monday arrested for assaulting their friend
to death over stealing a pair of trainers on Sunday in Kuwadzana.
Josephine
Kelvin Dendera, 31, of Kuwadzana 3 and Arnold Shoriwa, 38,
of Kuwadzana 5 were reported to have assaulted the now deceased Andrew Matsauko
using an iron bar. He was 29.
Dendera and Shoriwa is said to have stashed the deceased’s
body under the bed and spent the night before handing themselves to police on
Monday evening.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii
confirmed the incident urging people to respect the sanctity of life and
resolve their issues amicably.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the
arrest of two Kuwadzana men in connection of a murder case that took place on
Sunday night,” said Insp Chazovachii.
“Circumstances were that the accused persons are friends to
the now deceased. “One of the accused persons Kelvin Dendera was reported to
have accused the now deceased of stealing his tennis shoes.
“He is alleged to have assaulted the now deceased with the
help of Anold Shoriwa using an iron bar and stashed his body under a bed when
they saw that he was unconscious.
“The two left the house and handed themselves to Kuwadzana
police the following day leading to their arrest. As police we are urging
people to report all cases to their nearest police stations other than taking
the law into their own hands.
“People should respect the sanctity of life and solve their
issues amicably,” said Insp Chazovachii.
H-Metro established that Matsauko separated with his wife
Josephine Kwari, 27, sometime in September last year and left his job as a
kombi driver plying Kuwadzana-Mbare route and relocated to Kuwadzana to stay
with Dendera at the house where the incident took place.
“I was affected by the death of my two children’s father
although we had separated,” said Kwari.
“He used to love his beer when he was still driving a
commuter omnibus before the lockdown and failed to look after his children
leading to our separation.
“From there he was a man of no fixed lodgings only to hear
about his death and that he was staying with Dendera’s lodgings,” she said.
Dendera’s sister Doleen Masauko said the late will be
buried at his home village in Karoi. “We have lost a brother and bread winner,”
said Doleen.
“My father is on his way from the village and if everything
goes accordingly he will be buried in Karoi,” she said. H Metro
