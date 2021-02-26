BRIDGE SWEPT AWAY



Heavy rains that pounded the Headlands area last night swept away the Mwarazi Bridge linking Headlands and Makoni North Constituencies, with two cars and a motor cycle plunging into the sinkhole.

One of the vehicles was a Ford Ranger Double Cab belonging to Makoni Central MP David Tekeshe while the other one a Honda Fit belonging to Grandcore, a tobacco contracting company. The whereabouts of the motor cycle is still to be ascertained.

The road is the most trafficable route to key service centres such as GMB depots in Chiendambuya and Chinyudze, Mayo Police Station, Chiendambuya Growth point and several clinics.

Makoni North Member legislator Cde James Munetsi bemoaned the destruction of the bridge saying it has cut off his constituency with the rest of Makoni District and appealed to the government to quickly intervene. Manica Post