I WAS ROBBED OF US$30K : GUN TOTTING GOLD DEALER

THE Bulawayo gold dealer who stands accused of pulling out a gun in a dispute over a Honda Fit has claimed that he did not do such a thing but instead was robbed of US$30 000.
Police in Bulawayo were looking for Mr Leonard Ndlovu to
answer to allegations that he pointed a pistol threatening to shoot a man for
repossessing a Honda Fit which he had sold to the gold dealer who also owns a
mine in Filabusi.
The incident allegedly took place on Monday at around 2PM
at Much Binding intersection along Bulawayo-Gwanda Road in Worringham. Mr
Ndlovu said he has since handed himself to the police to clear his name.
“I saw the story in Chronicle and I was surprised that I’m
being looked for. I told my lawyer, to accompany me and we went to Bulawayo
Central Police Station and they told me to come tomorrow (today),” said Mr
Ndlovu.
He claimed that days before the incident, armed robbers
stormed his mine and stole carbon he uses to extract gold.
Mr Ndlovu believes that these two incidents are connected
as the Honda Fit had US$30 000 and the two men who took the car are mum about
the money.
“I think these guys are hijackers and since they are
ex-police officers this is what they do. This pointing the gun issue I didn’t
do it. My main concern is that the money that was in the dashboard of that
Honda Fit, they aren’t saying anything.
They are just quiet. I was stressed by the carbon that was
stolen via an armed robbery at my mine in Filabusi. I’m going to press charges
against them. I suspect they are the same people who committed the armed
robbery at the mine,” said Mr Ndlovu.
He said the Honda Fit was bought by Morris Manyani from
Lebanon Tree Car Sales that is situated between 10th and 11th Avenue along
George Silundika Street, in Bulawayo.
Mr Ndlovu said Mr Manyani had not paid fully for the
gold-coloured Honda Fit and at the same time owed him US$6 500.
“These gentlemen sold a car to a man who lives in Filabusi.
This Morris fellow owed me a total of US$6 500. Morris then told me that he
didn’t have the money to pay back, so he would give me the car as payment. I
took the car; he got an agreement of sale that was written and signed at
Filabusi Police Station. I then gave it to a man who took care of me years ago
in Esigodini named Mbodlomani Moyo as a gift,” said Mr Ndlovu.
A receipt produced by Mr Ndlovu shows that Mr Manyani paid
US$2 000 to Lebanon Tree Car Sales on Tuesday.
He said the men travelled in a Toyota Runx to Esigodini and
strong-armed Mr Moyo who was supposed to deliver his US$30 000 to Filabusi.
“Then these two men on January 18 they travelled to
Esigodini using the Toyota Runx that had no number plates.
They saw Mbodlomani at Habane Township with the car. He
says they confronted him and he phoned me saying there were people who wanted
to take the car. I told him not to give them and he should go to the police to
report that they wanted to take the car.
“I had given Mbodlomani US$30 000 to deliver to Filabusi
centre. Mbodlomani said to me that these two gentlemen strong-armed him and
took the car, while he was in it and one of them drove the car towards
Bulawayo,” said Mr Ndlovu.
When he was at the tollgate outside Bulawayo along
Esigodini Road, Mr Ndlovu said Mr Moyo disembarked, intending to report the men
and they sped off.
As this was happening, Mr Ndlovu said he was on his way
towards Esigodini from Bulawayo and confronted the men near Chipangali Wildlife
Orphanage.
“I got out of my car, and went to ask them what was
happening and before I said anything the one driving the Honda Fit said to me
mkoma Leonard. The one who was driving the Toyota Runx that had no number
plates, started asking why was I pointing a firearm at them. I had not pulled
it out.
“One of them started pushing and shoving me and I turned
back and headed for my car and reported them at the road block at Umguza,” said
Mr Ndlovu.
He said at the roadblock he showed the police his firearm
and all its bullets. Chronicle
