COVID-19 : MANY TURN TO HERBS, STEAMING

TRADITIONAL herbs and steaming have become popular home remedies against Covid-19 which has killed 772 people in Zimbabwe.
Social media platforms are daily awash with messages on the
efficacy of Covid-19 home remedies such as steaming with Umsuzwane/Zumbane,
guava, mango or gumtree leaves as well as drinking ginger, garlic and lemon
concoctions.
After steaming, most people drink the mixtures when they
have cooled down. The popularity of the plant-based remedy has also turned many
residents into business people as they are selling 50g packets of Umsuzwane for
US$1.
Others are selling Umsuzwane tea for US$5 per 250g packet. Although
there is no scientific evidence that the home remedies work, many people who
have recovered from the pandemic have confirmed using the home remedies and
some believe they have been able to protect themselves from infection using the
same remedies.
Steaming at least twice a day with traditional herbs is
prescribed by advocates of indigenous knowledge systems.
According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, about
80 percent of Zimbabweans use traditional medicines which still play an
important role in meeting basic health care needs of local communities.
It remains the most affordable and easily accessible source
of therapeutic treatment in the primary healthcare system for members of the
public.
With the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, traditional
experts have said steaming can kill the virus especially if people add
essential oils like Eucalyptus and Spearmint.
Although Scientific research says nothing about proven
efficacy of these remedies, traditionalists say such remedies have been used
for centuries even before the emergence of modern medicine.
One of the messages circulating reportedly emanating from
overwhelmed doctors countrywide states that Covid-19 variants become
significantly weakened after heating at 56 °C for 15 and 30 min in liquid
environments respectively.
“That’s why it is very important to take steam, which
reaches the back of your paranasal sinus. You have to kill this virus in the
nose with steam. At 50°C, this virus becomes disabled or paralysed. At 60°C
this virus becomes so weak that any human immunity system can fight against it.
At 70°C this virus dies completely,” read the message.
Renowned historian Mr Pathisa Nyathi says Africans had
always survived in the past using their traditional herbs and plants hence they
cannot be discarded as useless.
He said steaming was also an integral part of home remedies
which can also work to boost one’s immune system and protect the individuals
from viruses.
Mr Nyathi said it was important for people to value their
traditional knowledge systems even in the wake of global pandemics whose cure
can only be certified after scientific research.
“I think it is important for us to be aware of what has
been part of our lifestyle even before we were introduced to mainstream
medicine.
“I also believe that just because umsuzwane is readily available
does not mean it cannot be sold, that will be undermining the value of our
traditional ways of dealing with ailments,’ said Mr Nyathi.
“However, since we still cannot access the cure for this
global pandemic, people can steam and use readily available natural remedies as
they have been helpful in the past,” he said.
A Bulilima-based traditional healer Mr Obert Vundla said
steaming is highly recommended and has been a popular practice for many
healers.
“We usually use intelezi, iwohlo that grows next to water
bodies, iphunga and these are the readily available plants and herbs. “We have
also been using umsuzwane for steaming to protect people from ailments.
“Members of the public should steam regularly as the
activity boosts the immune system and tends to deal with all ailments,” said Mr
Vundla.
Bulawayo health expert Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said
people could use the natural remedies based on their beliefs but all sick
people must seek conventional medical attention.
“Home remedies are called complementary medicine and they
are not in the mainstream although people use them from time to time.
“We know that people have been using natural remedies for a
long time but their use should never encourage anyone to stay at home when they
have Covid-19 symptoms,” said Prof Ngwenya. “Those who are unwell should not
rely on home remedies but must get tested.
“Those who are positive should seek medical help and not
stay at home thinking home remedies will help. Home remedies are for people who
are healthy and inappropriate use may cause more harm than good.”
On steaming, Prof Ngwenya said members of the public should
be careful not to burn themselves in the process.
“Guava trees, gumtree leaves and so forth can be used as
long as it does not compromise our health because Covid-19 is real and it
kills. Vitamin C and Zinc tablets are fine as they boost the immune system but
all these should not encourage people to be reckless and stay at home when they
should seek medical attention,” said Prof Ngwenya.
In a statement last week, Vice President Constatino
Chiwenga who is the Minister of Health and Child Care said the Ministry was
working with traditional leaders to conduct research on the area.
“Someone asked me whether traditional medicines such as
mufandichimuka, moringa, zumbani and other herbs can be used to treat Covid-19
or as substitute drugs for Covid-19. “Some traditional doctors are also saying
their patients recovered after administering herbs.
“My comment would be that you might be aware that some
modern medicines are actually derived from traditional herbs.
“Yes, it is possible that some traditional medicines can be
used to treat Covid-19. There is however need for scientific research to be
done to ascertain their efficacy.
“The Ministry of Health and Child Care actually
operationalised the Traditional Medicines Department, which is preoccupied with
research in this area,” he said. Chronicle
