COVID-19 : 200 EXAM MARKERS TEST POSITIVE

TEACHERS’ unions have made sensational claims that at least 200 of their members currently marking recently completed public examinations have tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the unions want Zimsec to stop the marking until it is safe to continue.

“Teachers must use their brains, and not stomachs, during these hard times. “Covid-19 is real and unless as teachers, we use our brains more than the stomach, we will be decimated.

“Several teachers have reported for Zimsec marking and more than 200 teachers have now tested positive at the various marking centres across the country.

“Zimsec, that has not invested in teachers’ health and safety, will simply discard those infected and hire other teachers. Our humble submission to all teachers is that life is more important than a few pieces of silver,” Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou claimed yesterday.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union president Obert Masaraure said Zimsec must consider the safety of teachers first and stop examination marking. However, Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dhlamini said they had not received any report of teachers testing positive. Daily News