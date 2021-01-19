CHAMISA : ED STOCKING POLITICAL FIRES

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa yesterday warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa against “stoking political fires” through arbitrary arrests of his opponents and silencing of divergent voices.
Chamisa told NewsDay in an interview yesterday that the Zimbabwean
government’s arbitrary arrests and torture of opposition activists and other
citizens who hold divergent views were likely to escalate ahead of the 2023
harmonised elections, if they were not nipped in the bud.
He also called on the African Union regional bodies to act
swiftly in condemning dictatorship on the African continent, as well as use of
the military in settling political contestation disputes like what happened in
Uganda during last week’s elections, where veteran leader President Yoweri
Museveni was announced as winner of an election mired by intimidation and
arrests of opposition leaders.
Museveni was announced winner, with the army camped at his
rival Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine)’s residence.
On the arrests of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, the MDC
Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala and party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and
others, Chamisa said it was clear that the Mnangagwa administration was using
“the law as a tool for oppression in Zimbabwe”.
He said that intimidation of opposition leaders and
divergent voices was the same template that was used by African dictators.
“It is the same template used by dictators. It represents a
major attack on alternative voices. It shows that our country is sliding back
into the Rhodesian settler regime era, where politics of repression, torture,
and arbitrary arrests were the order of the day. It is a signifier of shrinking
democratic space,” the main opposition leader said.
He said the country was sliding back into anarchy and
tyranny taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown period.
“We are sliding back into anarchy and tyranny. Whereas we
have COVID-19, we have a pandemic of authoritarianism. We have a disease of
despotism and dictatorship, escalation of persecution by prosecution.”
He added: “It is an attempt to poison the nation and stoke
fires of hostility. Instead of my opposite number Mnangagwa being a father
figure, he is choosing to behave like the last born in the family, starting
fires and mischief when we need a head of State and sober mind.
“We don’t need to be pyromaniacs. He is in the habit of
starting fires and a government leader must not start fires but extinguish
them. This is advice I am giving to my opposite number Mnangagwa for free. He
who starts fires often gets burnt by those fires. This is genuine elderly
advice.
“Stop harassing citizens. It’s always wise not to make the
mistake of growing old without growing up. Zimbabwe needs maturity and
magnanimity, as well as tolerance in politics.”
Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo was not picking calls
yesterday for a comment. But Zanu PF is on record distancing itself from the
abuse of State machinery for political gain.
On the issue of the just-ended Ugandan elections, Chamisa
said it spelt doom for Africa, adding that regional bodies must stand against
such “gigantic fraud.”
“It is ominous and spells doom for the African continent. A
disputed election places a danger on our continent’s march to democracy and
progressive governance.”
“There is a disturbing new wave of dictators, wherein the
incumbent abuses State institutions to perpetuate their grip on political
power.
“No sitting President must abuse State institutions for
personal purposes. Nobody must abuse key people institutions like the army, the
police or courts to redeem their fortunes in a political office.
“Apart from COVID-19, we now have the authoritarian
pandemic of dictatorship and disputed elections. We have seen election disputes
in Africa. We have shining examples in South Africa and recently Malawi. Brutal
killings and elimination of competitors in the name of politics has no place in
the new Africa that we seek to build.”
He said no life should be lost on account of politics and
elections.
“Oppression must come to an end. Oppression will end when
the oppressed stand up and the oppressor is forced to sit down and bow out.
This has been the most unfair, violent election campaign in recent times with
the butchering of innocent citizens almost on an industrial scale.
“The expression of the will of the people cannot be altered
by an army like what we saw in Uganda. That is unacceptable. The persecution of
Bobi Wine is an attack on the fresh face of Africa and an attack on the largest
constituency on the continent, the young people who must stand up and dominate
Africa,” he said.
Chamisa said the African Union and African bodies must
condemn and disregard such gigantic fraud of the people’s will. He said the AU
should stand up to condemn and not endorse Museveni’s tomfoolery. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment