ZCTU SNUBS KHUPE

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) yesterday distanced itself from MDC-T’s extraordinary congress, delivering a blow to the beleaguered party which was seeking to associate itself with the largest labour movement in the country as internal fissures widened over alleged fraud by its interim secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.
Some party members want Mwonzora suspended for dipping into
the party coffers and allegedly “siphoning” $300 000 ahead of the congress where
he will battle it out with Thokozani Khupe , party interim chairperson Morgen
Komichi and his deputy Elias Mudzuri.
The opposition party, largely formed out of the labour
movement, on Monday said it met the ZCTU leadership to sign a code of conduct among
other things, but the country’s biggest labour union delivered the jab
yesterday, saying it won’t be part of the congress.
The ZCTU presided over the MDC Alliance congress in 2018,
where Nelson Chamisa won the presidency.
“The ZCTU is not involved in the MDC-T extraordinary
congress. We were never approached,” ZCTU said in a statement. “ZCTU, as a
labour movement, has members across the political divide and individuals like
deputy secretary-general Thomas Masvingwe are participating in their individual
capacities as supporters of their party.”
The MDC-T extraordinary congress is set for this Saturday
subject to police and health authorities’ approval, but suspended national
organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe has approached the courts seeking its
postponement.
The party is also battling internal fissures, with some
officials calling for Mwonzora’s suspension for allegedly abusing party funds.
Mwonzora on Monday admitted taking the money, but said it
was used to pay a lawyer, Sarudzayi Chitsanga, who had a bereavement, adding
that the party owed its lawyers, engaged to fight MDC Alliance, US$100 000.
But party members claimed that there was no signed
requisition for the money, accusing Mwonzora of withdrawing the funds working
with party director of finance Todd Maingire without the knowledge of other
leaders.
A party member, Leonard Chisvo, who has already reported
Mwonzora to the police, was fuming yesterday calling for the
secretary-general’s suspension.
Chisvo told journalists yesterday that there were fears
that some officials were creating their own structures and demanded the
immediate suspension of Mwonzora.
“The party received $7,8 million from the Political Parties
Finance Act in May this year, and also received another batch of $161 million
recently. There has been much concern over the abuse of party funds in MDC-T.
There have never been any party programmes funded by the party, but the money
has just been abused,” he said.
“Recently, Mwonzora embezzled $300 000 from the party’s
BancABC account and it was not authorised nor accounted for.”
Chisvo said Mwonzora gave the loot to his personal lawyer
and his presidential campaign manager for the MDC-T’s forthcoming extraordinary
congress, adding that his behaviour should not escape punishment.
“Obviously, there was convergence of sinister interests.
The money did not flow into any party programmes nor any intended party issue,”
Chisvo said.
“The MDC-T members abandoned Chamisa and MDC Alliance
accusing them for abusing party funds, lack of transparency and use of militia
and lack of democracy. Similarly, Mwonzora has created his own militia and
party members are not free to visit the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House due to
fear of violence.”
Chisvo accuses Mwonzora of usurping the powers of other
party organs such as treasurer, presidency, organising and information and
elections departments.
He said just as Bhebhe was suspended and ultimately
expelled for alleged indiscipline, the same should be done to Mwonzora who he
said was facing serious allegations.
“In this scenario, we expect immediate course of action
against Mwonzora. There must be no selective application of the rules of the
party” he said.
“The allegation that Mwonzora apologised to the standing
committee and was forgiven by the acting party president Khupe is not
constitutional. They have no mandate to cover up corruption, fraud and criminal
offences in the party.
“What interests do they have to forgive someone who has
stolen almost half a million dollars? Ordinary party members are neglected
while orphans, widows and the physically harmed due to political tension are
not looked after,” he said, adding that the party should act decisively on the
matter.
Chisvo demanded the immediate suspension of Mwonzora from
the party. “Urgently investigate the circumstances under which money was
withdrawn and take due legal process to ensure that Mwonzora pays back the $300
000 which he withdrew from the bank and abused.
“An urgent reconfiguration of financial bank signatures and
accounting books and that the MDC-T leadership perfects all systems and the
delegates to congress, including the voters’ role.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment