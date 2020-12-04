SA BASED ZIMBA DUPES BYO FIRM OF US$98K

A BULAWAYO milling company, Best Blue millers Pvt Ltd was defrauded of US$98 000 in a botched maize deal by a Zimbabwean man based in South Africa, police have confirmed.
Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico
Ncube said police are looking for Never Sithole (45) in connection with the
case which happened in August this year.
Insp Ncube said Sithole’s last known address 2556
Dzivarasekwa 2, Harare. “Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of fraud
that occurred in Bulawayo and South Africa. The accused is Never Sithole a man
of no fixed aboard in Zimbabwe but stays at number 16 Anderson Road, Loius
Trichard, South Africa.
The accused phoned the company and introduced himself as a
farmer who owns a farmer in South Africa and that he and his business partner
only known as Mr Marias were in a position to supply with maize,” said Insp
Ncube.
Insp Ncube said Sithole told the complainant that they also
owned a company called Lumar General Trading based in South Africa and he
agreed to the deal.
He said the milling company owner arranged with his
business partner based in South Africa to meet Mr Marias to discuss the deal
after which they agreed to buy 1 632 tonnes of maize from the accused at US$225
000.
Said Insp Ncube: “Mr Marias told the complainant that for
them to deliver the maize there was a need for a half down deposit payment and
that was going to be done by handing over the cash to the accused person, Never
Sithole.
The complainant then called Sithole on August 19 and gave
him US$50 000. On the following day the complainant handed over US$8 000 to
Sithole again and called his partner to make another payment in South Africa of
R175 000 which was deposited to an FNB Bank. On the 27th of August 2020 the
complainant handed over US$40 000 to the accused person.”
Insp Ncube says the complainant only discovered that he had
been duped after failing to get hold of Mr Marias when he wanted to collect the
maize as his phone was no longer reachable. He said a report was made to police
and the accused is still at large.
He appealed to anyone with information on the accused to
report to their nearest police station. Chronicle
