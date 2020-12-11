MAN RAPES, SELLS DAUGHTER TO PROPHET

A SAKUBVA man reportedly raped his 12-year-old daughter and went on to “sell” her to a prophet for US$10 to conceal the crime.

The polygamous cleric took the minor in as his fifth wife. Fed up with the relentless abuse, the girl fled the prophet and took refuge in a bush where she faced starvation.

The matter only came to light after the hunger-struck girl approached a Good Samaritan who encouraged her to narrate her terrifying story.

The case was reported at Zimunya Police Post, resulting in the arrest of her father and the cleric. Deputy Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda, confirmed the case.

He said police investigations revealed that the 41-year-old father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, raped his daughter and sought to conceal the crime by marrying her off to the prophet.

Asst Insp Chananda said the complainant was staying with her father and her two siblings when the offence was committed.

On an unknown date last year, the accused person asked his three children to join him in his bedroom for the night. They all slept on the same bed and during the night, the girl’s father raped her.

After committing the crime, he threatened to kill his daughter if she ever divulged the matter to anyone.

Days later, the man took his daughter to 35-year-old Lukas Hondo, a self-proclaimed prophet of Temberere Village under Chief Zimunya and married her off.

The prophet’s second wife prepared a room for the young girl and the ‘man of cloth’ came in to rape her. This went on for days until the complainant fled and seek refuge in a nearby bush.

Starvation forced the young girl to approach a Good Samaritan to seek assistance. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

The girl was taken for medical examinations and the doctor’s affidavits will be produced in court as exhibits.

Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator, Mr Edgars Seenza is on record pointing out that the province is blighted with cases of child marriages; with Mutare, Buhera, Makoni, Mutasa and Chipinge districts identified as the problem areas.

Child marriage obstructs progress towards gender equality, women’s empowerment and inclusive development.

The practice is a violation of children’s human rights and places the girl child at the risk of gender based violence and ill-health.

Girls who are married off at an early age do not complete their education, thus limiting their socio-economic life chances. In Zimbabwe, studies show that one in every four women aged between 15 to 19 years is married (Zimbabwe Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, 2014).

According to the survey, 47 percent of the women aged between 20 and 24 who were married before the age of 18 were in Manicaland province. Manica Post