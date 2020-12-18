ARMY CHIEF, MINISTER SUCKED IN MINE WRANGLE

ZIMBABWE Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and State Security minister Owen Mudha Ncube have been implicated in a messy mine ownership wrangle after Chantelle Chikafu, the woman who masqueraded as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter ejected a Shamva miner John Maungwa from his gold-rich claims, reportedly went around saying she enjoyed protection from them.
Chikafu reportedly dropped Sibanda and Ncube’s names in
deciding to defy a High Court order evicting her from the mine located inside
Umfurudzi Game Park.
She is reportedly working with Shamva North legislator
Oscar Gorerino to wrest the mining claims from Maungwa. She was recently
ordered off the mine by the High Court, which ruled that Maungwa had legal
rights to the property.
Despite the ruling, Chikafu has remained on the ground
claiming she enjoys protection from Sibanda and Ncube. The saga has also sucked
in Officer Commanding police in Mashonaland Central, David Mahoya, who is being
accused of failing to implement a directive from the provincial Joint
Operations Command (JOC) to evict her.
The Zimbabwe Independent now understands that the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is set to launch an investigation into the
matter after a report was made.
“Chikafu and Gorerino are now using the names of Owen Ncube
and ZDF commander Sibanda to intimidate anyone who wants to remove them from
Maungwa’s mine. She is going around saying Sibanda allowed her to mine and so
she claims to enjoy the protection of high offices,” a source close to developments
said.
“A report has since been made to Zacc and police and we
expect prosecutions to commence soon.” Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo
confirmed the development yesterday.
“Reports were made to Zacc but no investigations have
commenced. Another report was made to the police,” Justice Matanda-Moyo said.
Documents seen by The Independent suggest that the Zimbabwe Republic Police,
through its legal services department, wrote to Mahoya instructing him to
ensure the return of Maungwa to the mine but the provincial police boss has
reportedly failed to act on it.
“Having perused through all court judgments in the above
mining dispute, we have noted that the most recent court order handed over by
Justice (Tawanda) Chitapi under case number HC763/20 dated 25 November 2020,
granted John Maungwa the right to carry out mining activities at Wickman 23
Mine,” the letter reads.
“Even though Shantelle Chikafu filed court applications
seeking to set aside the judgement by Chitapi, this will not stop John Maungwa
from carrying out his mining operations since he has been given the greenlight
to do so by a competent court.”
“This touches on the aspects of the rule of law which is
one of the founding values and principles that bind institutions. In casu the
judgement of the court binds the ZRP and obligates it to obey the court order.
The police can therefore not be seen to be acting contrary to the spirit of the
court order. John Maungwa must be allowed to enjoy his unfettered rights to his
mining concession,” wrote the ZRP legal services.
Contacted for comment, Mahoya said: “I can’t talk to you
without knowing that I am really talking to a reporter from that paper. I can’t
interact with you without authenticating your identity.”
Chikafu could not be reached for comment. Gorerino
distanced himself from the dispute despite having told NewsDay that the matter
was being handled by the JOC and declaring that Maungwa would never have
control of the mine.
“JOC visited the mine and arrests of illegal miners have
been effected by Zimparks together with police. Why don’t you say you are now
being used by Maungwa’s team? But still that won’t give them control of the
mine,” Gorerino said.
Maungwa said he could not comment on the matter but
confirmed that he had not resumed mining operations. Justice Jacob Manzunzu in
his order on April 29 directed that Maungwa be restored possession of Wickman
23 Mine which Chikafu and some Zanu PF youths invaded and illegally occupied on
April 17.
The order also barred those acting on her behalf or through
her from disturbing Maungwa’s operations at the mine. Efforts to get comments
from Sibanda and Ncube were fruitless. Zimbabwe Independent
