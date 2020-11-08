ZIMBAS MOURN GINIMBI, MOANA

Local showbiz was yesterday plunged into mourning following the death of popular businessman and “party animal”, Genius Kadungure in an accident along Borrowdale Road in Harare.

Kadungure, affectionately known as “Ginimbi” by his legion of fans, died together with his three friends — Limumba Karim from Malawi, Mitchelle Amuli (Moana) and another girl from Mozambique who was identified as Elisha.

Karim and Elisha had come for the weekend at Ginimbi’s house and when tragedy struck. They went out for Moana’s 27th birthday party at Dreams Night Club and died while driving back to Ginimbi’s Domboshawa mansion.

The quartet died on the spot. Ginimbi managed to briefly get out of the car but collapsed and died on the spot while the other three were burnt beyond recognition.

Prophet Passion Java who appeared like a rival to Ginimbi on Twitter, yesterday said he enjoyed cordial relations with the socialite and their “social media wars” were more of a game.

“My condolence to Ginimbi family. I lost my big brother today (yesterday). Death is not a good friend, whom shall I play with? I come to you with a heavy heart because of the passing of my partner, friend and brother. He has gone to be with the Lord. Some of you would think that me and Genius were enemies but we were friends. We would create content for the internet. It was all about drama. We could speak over the phone and I remember the conversation a day before my birthday and the wisdom he shared with me. I am deeply hurt, may God comfort his family. He was a hero, a great man,” he posted his video.

Local designer Richmond Mlambo of “Ric Chasers” designer fame who used to design Ginimbi’s outfit said; “never thought they would be a moment I would type RIP Ginimbi. Thank you for believing in me since day one, the plans you had for my champagne line in your club. Your mentorship and advice for my brand on how I should take it global, the people to work with and the people you linked me with. I am still in disbelief. Rest in Power my brother.”

Godfrey Bakasa (Vokal) said the death of his Moana and Ginimbi was disturbing.

“No one wants to die. Even people who want to go to heaven don’t want to die to get there and yet death is destination we all share. No one has ever escaped it and that is how it should be, because death is very likely the single best invention of life. You ran your race my friend. It was short and you but you played your part. Till we meet again Mitchell,” he said.

Musician Sulumani Chimbetu found it hard to accept Ginimbi’s death. “It is so hard to process but who are we to understand and question God’s ways? In the end no one knows what tomorrow holds, let us love one another and stop wasting time on hurt,” he said.

Award-winning music producer Mac Donald “Macdee” Chidavaenzi posted; “May your soul rest in peace, oh young people. May God preserve our young people. The future is supposed to be driven by you,”.





United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Summer Rose who specialises in her perfume range posted; “Never in a million years did I expect to wake up to this nightmare. I don’t even know what to say. Thank you for everything baby-girl. I am so sorry. Rest in peace, I love you,” she said.

Businessman and one of Ginimbi close friends, Brighton “Bucks” Bako, described Ginimbi as a larger-than-life character. “I’m totally devastated by Ginimbi’s death. I’m in pain right now as I just can’t believe that he is gone. Ginimbi was a just a man of the people… a larger-than-life character who was always there for everybody in good or bad times. Go well my good friend and May Your Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” Bako said. Herald