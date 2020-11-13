WHEN I FOUND MY WIFE IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN

THESE days you seldom find a man who has been cheated on or
finds his wife in bed with another man not to forget the basic rules of
humanity by brutally assaulting or killing the pair as punishment for fooling
around behind his back.
the lovers
But perhaps the most remarkable story is of a betrayed man
Peter Nyamidzi from Beitbridge who calmly reacted after he pounced on his wife
Edith Muriva having sex with her lover Killian Banhire at a lodge in the border
town.
It is reported that Nyamidzi who had been tipped off about
his wife’s rendezvous, arrived at the lodge (name supplied) and did not need to
ask for directions to the “love nest” after loud screams of pleasure and
squeaking springs of a bed coming from one of the rooms initially convinced him
that it was where the two were having their lunchtime sex romp.
When he gently opened the door, he reportedly found the
randy pair deeply engrossed in the throes of passion. Showing no emotions, he
then calmly asked them what they were doing.
He, however, became numb a while later. Seeing that her
husband was now emotionless, Muriva and her lover who were partially dressed,
quickly bolted out of the room without facing any consequences.
They, however, attracted the attention of some residents
from nearby houses who quickly gathered to catch a glimpse of what was
happening. The incident which is still talk of Mashakada suburb happened on
Thursday last week.
After the fiasco, a panic stricken Muriva and apparently
out of shame, didn’t go home and her whereabouts are still unknown.
A source privy to the super story, and who requested
anonymity told B-Metro that before being busted by her husband, Muriva had been
seeing Banhire, a driver with a Harare-based bus company for a while.
Banhire is also popularly known as Bere in the border town
because of his alleged ravenous appetite for women.
They were also reportedly conducting their “amorous
congresses” at the lodge in question before an alert resident decided to keep a
closer look on their movements and later tipped Nyamidzi.
“On this fateful day, the wife and her lover met at their
usual location to have an afternoon sex session. Their clandestine love
encounters had been going on for a while before they were discovered by a local
resident who then tipped Nyamidzi who went to the lodge and busted them.
“The two supposedly chose the lodge in question because it
is close to Muriva’s sister’s place where she would leave her house claiming
she will be visiting her (sister),” the source said.
The seemingly inconsolable husband confirmed the incident
to B-Metro. “I was really shocked and I don’t even know what to do. Just
imagine I married this woman soon after she finished school and I also finished
paying the lobola.
“We have three children together and for the past 15 years
we had been married I wasn’t aware such a thing was happening behind my back. I
don’t even know where she is now staying and her relatives are also in the dark
about her whereabouts,” said Nyamidzi.
Meanwhile, both Muriva and Banhire could not be reached for
comment as their mobile numbers were not reachable. B Metro
