PUPIL STEALS TO BUY HEALING POWERS FROM GHANA

A FORM Four pupil at a Mutare private college allegedly stole US$1 700 from his father to pay a Ghana-based sangoma who had promised to “bless” him with healing powers and wealth.

The teenager — who cannot be named as he is a minor — met his “spiritual father” on a WhatsApp soccer group titled World Soccer Update and began communicating with him.

The said sangoma, only identified as Malamu, said the money was meant to buy a goat, a sheep and spiritual sprays for the rituals. The sangoma told the teenager that the “seed” money would multiply to US$30 000.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa could neither confirm nor deny the case, saying the matter was not recorded.

“This case was not recorded and unfortunately I cannot comment on it,” he said. But in an interview with The Manica Post, the teenager’s father said he was shocked when his son revealed the matter to the police.

“This is a scam and these people are defrauding many who follow them on social media. My son was afraid to reveal the truth to me, but later spilled the beans to the police.

“At least he now knows that they are fraudsters who are making a fortune through misrepresentation on the Internet. Parents and guardians must be on the lookout and see what their children consume on the Internet. A lot is happening online, including underworld activities revolving on black magic and Satanism. It is really not safe out there,” he said.

Sources privy to the case said the teenager was arrested by police detectives after his father made a report about the missing money.

“This teenager stole the money on several occasions and sent it to the sangoma via a money transfer agent. His father later discovered the theft and made a police report. Detectives went to the house to investigate and picked up the teenager for questioning.

“During interrogation, the teenager confessed that he had been stealing the money. He narrated how he had hooked up with the online sangoma and how he ended up sending him the money through the money transfer agent,” said the source.

“Part of the money was meant to buy a goat, a sheep and some spiritual sprays. The teenager had sent most of the money and was now left with a balance of US$400 to finish the rituals,” added the source. Manica Post