MDC T OFFICIAL ATTEMPTS TO RAPE WOMAN INSIDE HARVEST HOUSE

An MDC-T chairman was on Wednesday dragged to court after he reportedly attempted to rape a colleague at their party headquarters, Harvest House.

The suspect Tendai Muchekahanzu 46, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga and was released on $2000 bail.

He was ordered not to interfere with witnesses. Allegations are that on October 24 at around 10pm the complainant was sleeping in an office at Harvest House with her friend.

The friend reportedly went out and Muchekahanzu allegedly sneaked in wearing boxer shorts. He allegedly got into her blankets and removed his boxer before he started kissing her.

It is alleged that he turned her around and removed her pants and tights.

The court heard that when he tried to open her legs for him to penetrate, the woman woke and she screamed which attracted the attention of other workers at Harvest House. Sabastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State. H Metro