MAN FIGHTS TO HALT CHISIPITE HOME DEMOLITION

A HARARE resident is contesting the demolition of his Chisipite home by the City of Harare (Harare), arguing that he built it with the blessing of the local authority.
Lucky Mutanga was
recently served with a notice of demolition of his house by Harare City
Council, which he now wants barred from executing the action.
Mutanga said he applied for a residential stand from Harare
and completed all required processes including partaking in requisite
interviews.
On December 27, last year Mutanga was selected and offered
stand number 794 Grange Township, Harare, and paid towards its purchase.
On March 25 this year, Mutanga was given a letter by the
council showing the amounts he was supposed to pay before being given a site
plan.
The court heard on May 22, Mutanga also got authorisation
from the Environmental Management Agency
and constructed his house with approval
from the council.
“In fact, the respondent inspected the construction of the
house and also approved the plan structure. “On October 12, the respondent
surprisingly served me with a demolition notice in which it threatened to
demolish my house, but did not say why,” Mutanga said.
Mutanga said he wrote to the council on October 20 seeking
clarification, but got no response. “The respondent has no right to demolish my
property which is clearly legal and which it has granted authority to put up.
The respondent cannot demolish or evict
me without a court order, let alone without a just cause.
“It should be noted that the respondent has not given me
the notice or chance to hear my side of the story before making a decision
which will affect my rights. I will definitely suffer irreparable harm if this
court fails to act and protect my
rights,” he added.
The council is yet to respond to the application. Daily
News
0 comments:
Post a comment