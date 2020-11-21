GINIMBI'S CAR NOT INSURED : COPS

THE late socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s posh US$500 000 Rolls-Royce Wraith was not insured, police have said.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said Ginimbi’s vehicle had not been insured and did not have a Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) licence.

“Records obtained by the police in the on-going investigations into the fatal road traffic accident show that the vehicle had been registered through Central Vehicle Registry and obtained personalised number plates,” he said.

“The records also indicate that the vehicle had not been insured or obtained a Zinara licence. The police is still conducting investigations into the fatal road traffic accident.”

Ginimbi died in the horror car crash, which also claimed his friends fitness trainer-turned-video vixen Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli, Malawian fugitive Limumba Karim and Mozambican model and socialite Alichia Adams, two weeks ago.

The accident occurred along Borrowdale Road in Harare in the early hours of November 8, when a speeding Ginimbi overtook two cars before ramming into Lucky Chikwanda’s car.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith skidded off the road and crashed into a tree before bursting into a ball of flames, and consuming all Ginimbi’s friends.

Ginimbi was last Friday buried at his multi-million-dollar mansion in Domboshava at a funeral one could mistake for a party.

Now the driver of the Honda Fit involved in the accident with Ginimbi’s car, Lucky Chikwanda wants to claim damages.

Lawyers say he is entitled to institute claims for damages that include his smashed vehicle and medical expenses.

Chikwanda, who was left counting losses, told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that he had paid his medical bills, but was worried about how he would get his damaged car back on the road again.

“Police are saying Ginimbi had no insurance and my car was on third part and not full cover,” he said. “The car’s front was badly damaged, the engine splintered and buying a new car will be the best.”

Chikwanda said it was a miracle that he came out alive after the accident. “I still cannot believe that I am alive, but God is amazing, He saved me. After seeing the damage done to the cars, I am still failing to convince myself that I am not a ghost,” he said.

“I was on my way from Hatcliffe when it (accident) took place and he (Ginimbi) was coming from the city centre trying to overtake two cars in front of him, but he failed to do it and by the time he tried to return to his lane, it was too late.”

“He (Ginimbi) was speeding and when I saw his car right in front of me, all I did was to scream. On impact, my car was forced to spin and face the direction we were coming from, while Ginimbi’s car went on to hit a tree about 20 to 30 meters away from the point of impact,” he said.

Chikwanda said on the fateful day, he was in the company of a friend, Artwell Kamisara, who sustained minor injuries.

Respected lawyer and former Harare mayor Muchadeyi Masunda said at law, no one was a “lesser mortal” and under such circumstances, the victims’ rights should be observed.

“Needless to say, it is incumbent on society to bring to a long overdue end the almost endemic and mind boggling attitude, with total impunity, on the part of the so-called social and political celebrities, who behave as if the rights and/or lives of the supposedly lesser mortals don’t matter,” he said.

“The question of culpability in this case is likely to turn on which party will be found to have been negligent and, therefore, should be deemed, on a balance of probabilities, to have been the proximate cause of the road traffic accident.”

Masunda said the law requires drivers to exercise reasonable care when encountering anyone while they are on the road be they pedestrians as well as passengers or fellow motorists.

“The prima facie indications are that unless there is compelling evidence to the contrary, the proximate cause of the road traffic accident could have been the late Genius Kadungure in that he: drove his Rolls Royce at an excessive speed in the circumstances, failed to keep a proper lookout, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop his motor vehicle when an accident seemed imminent,” he said, adding that in the aftermath of the recent carnage that “needlessly” cost the lives of the four, there was need to “spare a thought” for the Honda Fit driver.

Masunda said he was prepared to give legal advice to Chikwanda.

“He was an innocent and bona fide road user whose life was changed forever in just a split second. He definitely needs to be helped legally with regard to the damage caused to his car, the medical expenses which he incurred as a result of the injuries that he sustained, the necessary post-trauma counselling therapy together with the related costs,” he said. Newsday