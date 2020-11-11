GINIMBI WORKED FOR HIS MONEY : FRIENDS

The late socialite and businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure was a hard worker who accumulated his wealth through his business acumen, his friends have said.

They dismissed social media messages indicating that Ginimbi bought his own coffin and that he used juju to prosper.

Ginimbi died in a horror road traffic accident along Liberation Legacy Way on Sunday morning together with three others.

One of his closest friends, Brian Nyanyiwa, said he worked with Ginimbi from scratch and he fully understood how the late socialite accumulated his wealth.

He said Ginimbi was focused and determined to make it in life and would not let any one come between him and his vision, although he had his ups and downs.

“I worked with Ginimbi from scratch and he was doing well with his business from the start and he started rising to fame,” said Nyanyiwa. “So, what people are saying that he used juju are lies meant to discredit him even in his death.”

Another friend, Tazvi Mhaka, popularly known as Chief Joze, said Ginimbi was an inspiration to many youths and alluding that he used juju would be unfair since he was a businessman many youths looked up to.

“What would the young generation think when people are saying things like these were gotten through juju,” he said. “Ginimbi was a hard worker and an inspiration to many people in the country. They must not think that every rich man’s source of wealth is juju.”

Another friend, Tino Tumbare, said there was no coffin in Ginimbi’s house.

“People should not be misled into believing those rumours,” he said. “It is false that Ginimbi had prepared for his funeral arrangements and there is nothing like that. These are just rumours that there is a coffin in his house. There is nothing like that.”

The friends said Ginimbi used to be broke like any other person, but would come up with business ideas which he would execute and make more money.

Ginimbi will be buried at his mansion in Domboshava on Saturday. Herald