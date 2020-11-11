GINIMBI WORKED FOR HIS MONEY : FRIENDS

The late socialite and businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure was a hard worker who accumulated his wealth through his business acumen, his friends have said.
They dismissed social media messages indicating that
Ginimbi bought his own coffin and that he used juju to prosper.
Ginimbi died in a horror road traffic accident along
Liberation Legacy Way on Sunday morning together with three others.
One of his closest friends, Brian Nyanyiwa, said he worked
with Ginimbi from scratch and he fully understood how the late socialite
accumulated his wealth.
He said Ginimbi was focused and determined to make it in
life and would not let any one come between him and his vision, although he had
his ups and downs.
“I worked with Ginimbi from scratch and he was doing well
with his business from the start and he started rising to fame,” said Nyanyiwa.
“So, what people are saying that he used juju are lies meant to discredit him
even in his death.”
Another friend, Tazvi Mhaka, popularly known as Chief Joze,
said Ginimbi was an inspiration to many youths and alluding that he used juju
would be unfair since he was a businessman many youths looked up to.
“What would the young generation think when people are
saying things like these were gotten through juju,” he said. “Ginimbi was a
hard worker and an inspiration to many people in the country. They must not
think that every rich man’s source of wealth is juju.”
Another friend, Tino Tumbare, said there was no coffin in
Ginimbi’s house.
“People should not be misled into believing those rumours,”
he said. “It is false that Ginimbi had prepared for his funeral arrangements
and there is nothing like that. These are just rumours that there is a coffin
in his house. There is nothing like that.”
The friends said Ginimbi used to be broke like any other
person, but would come up with business ideas which he would execute and make
more money.
Ginimbi will be buried at his mansion in Domboshava on
Saturday. Herald
