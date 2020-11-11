11 YEARS NO KIDS : WIFE DUMPS COP

A police officer has been abandoned by his wife of 11 years over failure to bear children, leading to a series of domestic disputes.
Jonathan Muchapambwa on Thursday answered to a protection
order application filed by his wife Shamisai Muhomba who has since found
alternative accommodation.
Muhomba had told the court that Muchapambwa was in the
habit of insulting her and threatening to kill her.
“I have since moved out of his Government accommodation at
ZRP Tomlinson Depot because he has been physically abusing me. I am in crutches
and he sometimes uses my walking stick to assault me.
“The last time he attacked me I developed a swollen left
eye and I even made a police report at Harare Central police station and the
matter is still before the courts,” said Muhomba.
Muchapambwa denied ever laying a finger on his wife saying
their only misunderstanding was their failure to have a child.
“We have been married for 11 years and we have not
conceived a child of our own. We both
have children from our previous marriages and problems started when I asked to
bring my children home,” he said.
He told the court that in his 18-years in service he was
fully aware of the repercussions against perpetrators of domestic violence.
“I have never assaulted her and as police officer I have
kept a clean record not to perpetrate domestic violence. On the day in question
she was the one who attacked me when I had just finished taking my bath.
“I tried not to fight back as I wanted to protect her
standing because she a social worker,” said Muchapambwa.
He consented to his wife being granted the protection
order.
“I have no problems if the court grants her the protection
order. “She is the one who left me, so it won’t affect me because she opted
out,” he said.
Presiding over the hearing, Harare magistrate Meenal
Narotam granted the protection order by consent urging the law officer to
refrain from physically or emotionally abusing his wife. H Metro
