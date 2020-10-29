skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 29 October 2020
TWO COPS ARRESTED OVER RUSHWAYA GOLD
Thursday, October 29, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
JAILED LESBIAN PROPHETESS PREGNANT
A lesbian Gweru prophetess who was jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing a female client is three months pregnant, the trial Magistrate w...
WORKERS FIND HUMAN SKELETONS AT BUS OWNER'S HOUSE
TWO general workers employed by Mutare-based Smart Express Bus Company owner — Mr Charles Makosi — got the shock of their lives when they di...
RUSHWAYA WAS SOLD OUT, SAYS HWENDE
CHUBBY MEN LAST LONGER IN BED : STUDY
MORE women have come out to confess that they prefer men with pot bellies and a bizarre reason has always been that men with bigger bellies ...
HOW RUSHWAYA WAS ARRESTED
Transnational car dealers, Ali Japan 786, have been fingered in a suspected gold smuggling racket exposed yesterday following the arrest of ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment