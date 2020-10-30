STATE REJECTS MAMOMBE RESULTS

Mamombe’s lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama today told the court
that the recalled Harare North legislator was taking medication following
recommendations from the doctors who examined her.
Mr Muchadehama revealed the development after the State led
by Mr Michael Reza rejected a medical affidavit bearing results of tests
obtained from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Annex Department saying it was
obtained against the initial court order.
Mr Reza said the court initially ordered that Mamombe be
examined under the supervision of Harare Remand Prison authorities not at
Annex.
He, therefore, made an application to have her examined by
another Government doctor under supervision by Harare Remand Prison. So far,
Mamombe was examined by one doctor under the Harare Remand Prison.
“Thereafter, accused was granted bail by the High Court
through an urgent chamber application and was released from remand but at that
time, she was seen by one doctor in compliance with an order.
“She must be seen by another doctor under the supervision
of the Remand Prison authorities. He (Mr Muchadehama) took the accused to Annex
at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. This is not what the order said but said
under supervision of Harare Remand Prison. We now have two medical affidavits
but not obtained under the conditions stipulated by the judge or this court. We
apply that the accused be examined under the supervision of Harare Remand
Prison,” said Mr Reza.
In his response, Mr Muchadehama said he took Mamombe to
Annex Department at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as per arrangements made by
authorities at Remand Prison.
He argued that there were no medical doctors are Remand
Prison and authorities there take inmates to Parirenyatwa following prior
arrangements.
“When she was released, she was due for examination on
October 7. It was not coincidence but was simply following arrangements made by
the Prisons. We were simply implementing what was there. She is already under
treatment and the examination requested by State will interfere with her
treatment,” he said.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande is expected to
make a ruling on Tuesday next week. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment