SANCTIONS CHOKING REGION, SAYS NYUSI

THE Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community, President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, has said sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe must be removed immediately as lifting of the two-decade embargo is good for the region and the whole world.
Today’s Anti-Sanctions Day is turning out to be one of the
world’s most emphatic diplomatic blitzkriegs, as several Heads of State from
around the globe stand with Zimbabwe to rally against the illegal sanctions.
At its 39th summit in Dar es Salaam last year, Sadc set
aside October 25 as a Day of Solidarity Against Sanctions, with all member states
pledging to hold activities on the day until the embargo is lifted.
In a statement to mark today’s second anniversary of the
Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day, President Nyusi rallied the whole world to support the
lifting of sanctions, saying the Western imposed measures undermine the
country’s capacity to respond to socio-economic challenges.
President Nyusi said with the world celebrating the United
Nations’ 75th Anniversary this month, there should be a realisation that
sanctions without UN approval are a violation of the UN Charter and run against
the spirit of multilateralism.
The Sadc Chair said the 16-member bloc is satisfied that
the call for the lifting of sanctions is receiving global attention after the
lobby reverberated to the UN.
“We are encouraged that Sadc’s call has received some
attention, and as such we applaud the recent call by the United Nations
Secretary General, Dr Antonio Guterres, and the UN Human Rights Commission, for
the removal of unilateral coercive measures, as they have significant negative
impacts on access to Covid-19 prevention measures and post recovery efforts. We
welcome the pertinent conclusions and recommendations of the Report of the
Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on
the enjoyment of human rights, which also found out that countries targeted by
unilateral sanctions are constrained in their quest to effectively respond to
the Covid-19 pandemic,” President Nyusi said. Sanctions on Zimbabwe, he said,
do not affect Zimbabwe alone but the entire Sadc region and beyond.
“We are acutely aware that the continuation of sanctions
not only impacts negatively on socio-economic progress in Zimbabwe, but also on
the attainment of the Sadc Vision 2050, the African Union Agenda 2063 and ultimately
the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development. As Sadc, we fully
support the very constructive re-engagement dialogue between the Republic of
Zimbabwe and her global partners, including those that have maintained
sanctions on Zimbabwe. We call on all progressive forces to lend diplomatic,
political and moral support to the re-engagement efforts,” said President
Nyusi.
The Sadc chair said sanctions are no longer relevant as
they are detrimental to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe, which like
other countries around the world, is battling to fight Covid-19.
President Nyusi lauded reforms being undertaken by
President Mnangagwa’s administration saying such developments are evidence that
Zimbabwe is on a positive trajectory.
“On a very encouraging and positive note, Sadc notes with
satisfaction the resolve of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and of
His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to continue implementing reforms
aimed at stabilising the economy and the financial sector. Furthermore, we
continue to witness political and legislative reforms that have seen, among
others, the Public Order and Security Act (Posa); Access to Information and
Protection of Privacy Act (Aippa); and the Indigenisation and Economic
Empowerment Act being repealed, and efforts to align legislation with the
Constitution of Zimbabwe. The recently concluded landmark Global Compensation
Deed Agreement, signed between the Government of Zimbabwe and former
farm-owners, is evidence of the Government’s commitment to address the
contentious issues emanating from the land reform programme, which was
introduced to redress historical land inequalities that existed along racial
and class lines,” he said.
On his official Twitter page yesterday, President Mnangagwa
thanked African and world leaders for rallying behind Zimbabwe ahead of today’s
historic occasion.
“We are not alone in calling for the removal of sanctions.
I would like to thank leaders across Africa and the world for supporting
Zimbabwe in our campaign to remove sanctions and allow our country to achieve
its full potential,” he said.
Sadc is piling pressure on the United States to immediately
remove the illegal embargo with the regional bloc telling American President
Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the region will not prosper
if sanctions on Zimbabwe remain.
In a strongly worded letter to Secretary Pompeo timed to
coincide with today’s solidarity, the Chairperson of the Sadc Council of
Ministers, Verónica Nataniel Macamo Dlovo, wrote:
“As the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), we
believe that when Zimbabwe prospers, Sadc and Africa prosper and when Sadc and
Africa prosper, so does the world. Mr Secretary. Coercive, punitive sanctions
serve only to place yet further burden on the poor and vulnerable in Zimbabwe
and to stifle the capacity and ability of Government to effectively address
their pressing needs.
“As sisters, brothers, and neighbours of Zimbabwe, we are
acutely aware that the continuation of sanctions against Zimbabwe impacts
heavily upon the development prospects of not only Zimbabwe but the entire Sadc
region and well-beyond.
“We, therefore, appeal to you, Mr Secretary, and through
you to the Government of the United States of America to immediately lift the
unilateral sanctions on Zimbabwe so that it may prosper in the face of the
current challenges, thus contributing to development of the Sadc region as a
whole.”
Yesterday, China’s chief envoy to Zimbabwe Ambassador Guo
Shaochun reiterated that his country will stand on Zimbabwe’s side.
“Sanctions aim at so called targeted individuals, but hurt
the country and its people. They spook investors, disrupt financial
transactions between Zimbabwe and foreign countries and disable Zimbabwe’s
access to credit from international financial institutions, which are needed
for a country’s development.”
In an interview, Tanzania’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe,
Professor Emmanuel Mbennah, said sanctions have hurt Zimbabwe for far too long.
“The US$42 billion in lost economic development value and the 40% shrinkage of the country’s economy over the years due to the sanctions are dreadful, to say the least. Furthermore, the sanctions continue to hamper the genuine efforts and sincere commitment of the Government of Zimbabwe in rebuilding the country. In addition, the perpetuation of these sanctions blinds those behind the sanctions to the efforts being made by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe in addressing issues of good governance, particularly corruption. One wonders, for how long should Zimbabwe be subjected to suffering due to these illegal sanctions?” he said.
In a statement, the Zanu PF Women’s League said it remains
determined to call for the unconditional and immediate lifting of sanctions.
