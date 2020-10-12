'PRESIDENT'S SON' DUPES SA BASED ZIMBA OF R136 000

A FUEL dealer has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding a South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman of R136 000 after passing himself as President Mnangagwa’s son, who had landed in South Africa on a private jet and was in short of money to refuel his trucks.

Charles Nyanguyo of Highfield, Harare, appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Mr Trynois Utahwashe on Friday charged with fraud.

He is alleged to have duped Trymore Madzire after lying to him that he was Mr Collins Mnangagwa and was in need of money to refuel his trucks.

Nyanguwo is said to have told Madzire that he would repay him within hours of landing home from the trip.

The suspected 53-year-old fraudster was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling. This was after Mr Taddy Kamuriwo, prosecuting, opposed bail saying he was a flight risk.

Mr Kamuriwo told the court that Nyanguwo was in the habit of duping people using names of top Government officials and his modus operandi was so sophisticated that once he is freed, he was likely to commit other offences.

“The investigating officer in the matter clearly revealed that there was serious expertise in the manner he committed the offence.

“He indicated that he was into truck and fuel business which makes it clear that he was internationally connected through his business when visiting Mozambique and South Africa.

“The accused had the audacity to use names of top Government officials which means he can interfere with witnesses and also dupe other people,” he said.

The State also argued that Nyanguwo had failed to produce his identity particulars, which made it difficult to ascertain his true identity.

Mr Kamuriwo also said Nyanguwo gave wrong addresses of where he claims his company was operating from including that of a Glen View 8 house he sold in 2012.

Responding through his lawyer, Nyanguwo told the court that he was of ill-health and would want to be tried while coming from home. He said he will be exposed to contracting Covid-19 in remand prison.

“There are reports of Covid-19 at remand prison. Because of his special health condition, he will be at risk of contracting the Covid-19. He is also denying ever committing the offences, which means he can be given a benefit of doubt and be tried while coming from home,” he said.

Nyanguwo proposed that he be ordered to pay any amount as bail and that he reports at least once a week to conduct his business.

Circumstances leading to his arrest are that on September 28 this year, he called Madzire while passing himself as Mr Collins Mnangagwa, who had just arrived in South Africa.

Nyanguwo is said to have told Madzire that his private jet had run out of fuel and wanted some money for refuelling.

It is said Nyanguwo asked Madzire to deposit the money in a South African Capitec Bank and he deposited the money.

On September 29, Madzire gave Edwin Muza Nyanguwo’s South African mobile phone number so that he could communicate with Nyanguwo for the collection of the money on his behalf in Zimbabwe.

Muza is said to have communicated with Nyanguwo, who pretended to be Collins Mnangagwa and was busy in a meeting with the President at Munhumutapa Building in Harare.

Nyanguwo is alleged to have told Muza to wait until he was done with President Mnangagwa. It is said that Nyanguwo was never seen and switched off his cellphones.

The offence came to light when Madzire asked his friend Cosmas Mushaninga about Collins’ visit to South Africa and about the money.

Collins is said to have denied ever being in South Africa, prompting Madzire to lodge a complaint with the police leading to Nyanguwo’s arrest. Herald