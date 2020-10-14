POPULARITY ALONE WILL NOT TAKE YOU TO STATE HOUSE : SIKHALA WARNS CHAMISA

LARGER-THAN-LIFE MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson, Job “Wiwa” Sikhala, has advised his principal Nelson Chamisa not to think that popularity will guarantee him to become Zimbabwe’s next leader, the Daily News reports.
The firebrand Sikhala told Chamisa at the weekend that
history was replete with popular politicians who later failed to land the
number one job in national politics — including the much-loved late MDC founder
Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in February 2018.
This comes as Chamisa is involved in a hammer and tongs
tussle with interim MDC leader Thokozani Khupe for control of the country’s
biggest opposition party.
It also comes as Chamisa has come under growing pressure
for failing to tackle President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF effectively,
particularly in light of the country’s myriad challenges.
Addressing mourners at the funeral of MDC Alliance MP Anna
Muyambo in Chitungwiza at the weekend, Sikhala told Chamisa that popularity
alone would not deliver State power to him and the opposition.
Instead, the Zengeza West legislator — who was standing
next to Chamisa — said unpopular leaders often became State presidents because
of their grit and decisiveness.
“We have lost several party stalwarts since we began this
journey. We cannot all perish before we reach our destination … What I have
noticed is that popularity alone is not the way to get State power.
“I remember Daniel arap Moi in Kenya when he grabbed power
from Jomo Kenyatta and was supposed to be a transitional leader for just six
months, but clung to power for 24 years,” Sikhala said amid clapping and
ululation from the gathered crowd.
“I also remember that Patrice Lumumba was the most popular
leader of the liberation struggle in Africa, but an unpopular Mobutu Sese Seko
took charge of Zaire (now DRC) for over 30 years.
“The late (former president) Robert Mugabe was probably the
most unpopular leader since the history of mankind and Morgan Tsvangirai was
the most popular leader since the advent of politics, yet he died before he
took State power,” Sikhala further told party supporters and mourners.
He also said despite Chamisa and MDC Alliance commanding
huge support in the country, State power remained a mirage for them.
“We have 2,6 million votes, meaning that our president and
the party are the most popular brands in the politics of this country, but we
are not in power
“Mnangagwa cannot be voted for by a donkey, yet he is in
charge. Khupe is hated by dogs and reptiles, yet she is in power.
“So, power is being controlled by the unpopular, while the
popular ones are not in power. So, what is the formula, strategy and plan to
translate our popularity into political power?
“If we are not going to find a strategy to unpack that
equation, all the leaders — including president Chamisa and me — are also going
to die popular, but without taking over power,” the lawyer-cum-politician
warned.
“Let us think hard on how we are going to solve that
equation. The time has been too long … let us finish this off,” Sikhala added.
In response to Sikhala’s warning, Chamisa said he was
optimistic that he and the MDC Alliance would eventually occupy State House.
“I have heard what you said about the journey we have
travelled so far. Before I came here I passed through Sikhala’s place to pray
with him and give him strength, seeing that he was in jail recently.
“We want strong cadres who do not waver in their commitment
to the struggle. This is what Sikhala is all about.
“We thank you because it’s not easy to be this strong. Do
not be worried that we may not get State power. The road that we have travelled
is long and the scars we bear will be rewarded.
“The brutalisation we are enduring is part of the struggle.
This is not a wedding. So, we cannot expect to be eating cake,” Chamisa said.
Sikhala’s warning comes at a time when political analysts
have told Chamisa and the MDC Alliance that they risk sinking into political
oblivion if they do not respond appropriately to the onslaught from authorities
and the Khupe group.
It also comes as the Supreme Court has granted Khupe time
to hold the party’s delayed extra-ordinary congress by year-end — in yet
another development that has far-reaching implications on the future of the
country’s main opposition.
Unless the continuing mindless bloodletting consuming the
MDC is halted, Chamisa will also not be able to participate in the party’s
leadership contests when the court-directed extra-ordinary congress gets under
way.
This is after the party’s interim leadership declared that
all MDC Alliance leaders, as well as expelled members, were not eligible to
take part in the December elective assembly.
Khupe expelled Chamisa in June this year — which
effectively leaves him with little choice but to form his own party, if he
still harbours political ambitions.
Chamisa and Khupe have been brawling for control of the
party since Tsvangirai’s death on Valentine’s Day in 2018.
The battle has in the past three months worsened with each
passing day, with Khupe recalling a total 31 party legislators to date and
several councillors who had aligned themselves with Chamisa.
Khupe recently recalled 10 more MPs from Parliament, including
Chamisa’s deputy Lynette Karenyi-Kore — who had earned her seat for Manicaland
via the proportional representation route.
Others who were recalled are Dorcas Sibanda (Bulawayo proportional representative), Caston Matewu (Marondera Central)), Concilia Chinanzvavana (Mashonaland West proportional representative), Susan Matsunga (Mufakose), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Unganai Tarusenga (St Mary’s), Eric Murai (Highfield East), Wellington Chikombo (Glen Norah) and Etheridge Kureva (Epworth).
Prior to that, the Khupe group had also recalled 21 other
legislators — including MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende. Daily
News
