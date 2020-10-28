PARI BOSS NABBED OVER DODGY $2,1M CONTRACT

ACTING head of engineering at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Austin Mtutanyanga, yesterday appeared in court on allegations of recommending that his employer pay a local firm $2,1 million for services that were not provided.

Mtutanyanga, who was represented by Mr Oscar Gasva, was charged with criminal abuse of office when appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga. He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded to December 9 on $5 000 bail.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa said in July this year, Mtutanyanga made a requisition for the maintenance of the substation at the Medical School Complex.

He allegedly told the procurement department that two electricity distribution boards were due for maintenance. Wellsesly Africa Investments won the tender to fix and supply the electricity distribution boards.

It is alleged that on September 24, Mtutanyanga issued a completion of work certificate purporting that Wellsesly Africa Investments had completed the work and was now supposed to be paid. The offence came to light on October 2 when the finance director noted that no work had been done, leading to Mtutanyanga’s arrest. Herald