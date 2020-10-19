MURDERED BOY'S FAMILY PUSHES FOR BURIAL

THE family of the Murewa boy who was slain in cold blood for ritual purposes have asked to be allowed to bury the torso.

Speaking during a march against ritual killings and child abuse held in the capital on Saturday, Munyaradzi Makore pleaded with authorities to allow them to bury the torso as police continue with investigations.

“As Makore family we would like to take this opportunity to thank Zimbabweans and President Mnangagwa for standing with us in sorrow,” said Makore.

“It is our wish to find relief and comfort by being allowed to bury part of the body as police continue with their investigations that may lead to locating the other body parts,” said Makore.

“The incident took place close to a month ago now and our tears are yet to dry. We are in pain because we are yet to bury our boy.

“Among us are villagers and friends who accompanied us from Murewa to participate in the march with a view to see the greenlight to put the boy’s spirit to rest,” said Makore.

Tapiwa Makore was murdered in a suspected ritual killing and Tafadzwa Shamba, a herdsman, and the boy’s uncle have since been arrested and taken to court facing murder charges.

Police are still trying to locate the head given to a traditional healer. H Metro