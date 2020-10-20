MAN KILLED OVER MARRIED WOMAN

A 33-year-old man was beaten to death after he was caught bedding a married woman in Mhondoro on Monday.
The man, only identified as Jaure, a driver of a tractor at
Kent Farm, was reported to have been beaten with electrical cables and sticks
at Mandaza village under chief Nyamweda.
Jaure was reported to have been phoned by his alleged
married lover Sekai Vherinyama, 20, at around 8pm on Sunday after her husband
Tatenda Tinarwo had left for work in Norton.
Kelvin Tinarwo was arrested while other suspects Tafadzwa
Zharare, Owen Tinarwo and one other person fled from the scene after Jaure
breathed his last at around 7am on Monday.
Chief Nyamweda, real name Claudius Mandaza confirmed the
incident saying another man was recently murdered over infidelity issues.
“The whole village is in the dark following the murder of a
man accused of dating a married woman,” said Chief Nyamweda. “It’s so sad, and
to make matters worse another one of the villagers was recently murdered over
similar issues.
“We strongly condemn the spirit of killing each other. There
is need for awareness campaigns against taking of illicit drugs nezvimusombodhiya
zvavarikuwanza zvekutadza kutya kuparadza hupenyu hwevanhu,” said Chief
Nyamweda.
Sekai and Jaure were physically assaulted by Tatenda’s
brothers Owen and Kelvin Tinarwo together with two others and police arrested
Kelvin after the three fled the scene.
Sekai denied dating Jaure arguing that the late was her
uncle. “My husband’s brothers were quick to suggest that I was having an
illicit affair with Jaure,” said Sekai.
“Jaure phoned me at around 8pm while he was by the shopping
centre introducing himself and I went there and took him home. He was yet to
decide if he wanted sadza or tea when Tatenda’s brothers arrived and having
realized their intentions, he hid in the house.
“Jaure is my uncle although I do not really know how he is
related to us and my husband knows him. He was found under the bed after he ran
into the bedroom to find cover but they dragged him and assaulted him until
dawn.
“Inini ndakarohwa mazimbama pamwe chete nemwana wangu
vakarova Jaure netambo dzemagetsi netsvimbo. They tried to pour water on him
after he fell down and that was the time I managed to escape,” said Sekai.
Tatenda was called to the scene and managed to reach Sekai
and ordered her to seek refuge at one of the members of the police
neighbourhood committee’s houses until police attended the scene.
“I was informed about Jaure and rushed here and discovered
that my wife and my child were not at home,” said Tatenda.
“I can neither confirm nor deny that my wife was dating
Jaure but what irked me is how he managed to be in my matrimonial bedroom where
he was pulled under the bed.
“I once worked with Jaure at a farm and he is a distant
relative we used to call uncle and I do not know why he decided to visit during
my absence, calling my wife on her mobile phone.
“I instructed my wife to seek help at one of the
neighbourhood watch members nekuti anga ahwanda pahovhoni yezvidhina nemwana. “My
wife failed to call my relatives to inform them about the visitor leading to
the attack but I strongly condemn the killing of this man,” said Tatenda.
One of the villagers said Jaure managed to tell some of the
villagers that he had lost his cellphone and cash to his attackers before he
passed on.
“I attended the scene after hearing about Jaure’s beating
and I witnessed him talking about his cash and cellphone he lost during the
attack,” said the villager.
“To be honest I was shocked to hear that Jaure passed on
because that time he was speaking well although he was unable to stand or sit;
he was lying on the ground writhing in pain.
“It is bad that they beat him to death over suspecting an
affair they do not have proof of since the husband was not around,” said the
villager.
Jaure’s body was taken to Norton police station before
postmortem. H Metro
