MAN KILLS LOVER, LOCKS UP CORPSE

A MUTARE man (20) fatally assaulted his live-in girlfriend, locked up the corpse and vanished with her household property.

Allen Zaka of Buwerimwe Village in Zimunya took the property to his father’s homestead and lied to him that he had bought the items using the proceeds he had earned from illegal gold mining in Odzi. Two days later, he was tracked down and arrested by Mutare homicide detectives. The police subsequently recovered the stolen property.

Zaka recently appeared before senior High Court judge, Justice Hlekani Mwayera, charged with murder as defined in Section 47 (1)(a) or (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.Senior public prosecutor, Mr Marlvern Musarurwa said the offence was committed last year in Dangamvura’s Destiny section. It is alleged that on the fateful day, Mashayamombe and Zaka came home at around 7pm. They had supper with Zaka’s three children aged five, seven and 11. After retiring to bed, a misunderstanding ensued between the lovebirds, thereby resulting in a fracas.

Mr Musarurwa said Zaka fatally assaulted Mashayamombe with an unknown object on her head.

Mashayamombe died on the spot due to the serious head injuries she had sustained. “After committing the offence, the suspect stole a 12-volt battery, converter, Plasma television set, solar panel and Mashayamombe’s cellphone. He covered the corpse in a mosquito net and locked the door from outside before disappearing from the scene. “The door to the room was knocked down the following day after Mashayamombe’s niece, Enniah Mwashita, got suspicious and alerted the police,” said Mr Musarurwa.

A post-mortem conducted by Dr Gabriel Zvidzai concluded that the death was caused by head injuries. Manica Post