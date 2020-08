WE DO NOT SHARE CATHOLIC BISHOPS VIEWS : INDIGENOUS CHURCHES

“As true shepherds, let us encourage our sheep to be productive rather than destructive. Right from the beginning, God urged man to be productive. Good shepherds should therefore urge their sheep to work towards building our country.”Isn’t it a shame that Zimbabwe with all the abundant and fertile land that it has, is spending US$40 million a month to import food when in the 1980s it had enough maize to feed itself for three years even if there was drought and had enough grain to last eight years,” he said and added: “Good shepherds should advocate for positive and constructive discourse than judgement.” Herald