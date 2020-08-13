MATUTU, TOGAREPI BACK IN THE FOLD





SUSPENDED Zanu PF youth league leaders Pupurai Togarepi and Lewis Matutu have completed their rehabilitation at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and are now set to bounce back in the party, the Daily News reports.





Matutu, who was the youth league deputy secretary and political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu, were suspended from the party in February this year for failing to respect politburo decisions after they addressed the press at which they named and shamed corrupt individuals.





While Togarepi took no part during the naming and shaming exercise, he was sacked from his position as youth league secretary for allegedly backing the duo behind the scenes.





And as part of a compromise deal, a stormy Zanu PF politburo meeting agreed that the trio would be allowed to keep their membership on condition they attended a course at the Herbert Chitepo Ideological College. Matutu and Togarepi agreed, while Tsenengamu declined.





Tsenengamu was subsequently expelled from the party. With the two having completed their lessons in June, Zanu PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda told the Daily News yesterday that it was now up to the Zanu PF politburo to determine their fate.





“Those are politburo positions so it is not for me to say what will happen to them in terms of whether they will retain their positions or not. You could ask the director at the school of ideology Munyaradzi Machacha regarding their course, but as to what will happen to them, it is up to the politburo,” Matemadanda said.