I CANNOT KEEP UP : MAN DUMPS SEX CRAZED LOVER





MOST relationships are uplifted by regular sexual intercourse and for most men, sex is a good thing and physiologically beneficial. It calms them, keeps them connected to their partners.





Well, in the “this might be the first time in the history of the country” vein, a seemingly exhausted Bulawayo man dumped his lover because he could no longer keep up with her “excessive and unrelenting” demand for sex.





Besides being aggressive and autocratic with an “insatiable appetite for sex”, Stanford Dambwara from Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb sought separation from his lover Senzeni Mayisa, a till operator at a city shop also alleging that she once attempted to commit suicide by stabbing herself with a kitchen knife after he refused to please her between the sheets.





In a bid to stop Mayisa from coming to his house and force him to make love to her, Dambwara, a lecturer at a city college approached the court last week and sought a restraining order against his estranged lover.





“I had an affair with Senzeni Mayisa in November 2019. As time went by, the relationship was no longer good for me and I asked that we stop. She refused and started threatening and harassing me. Her behaviour is very bad and the following is what she has been doing leading me to apply for a protection order:





“She would threaten to come to my place to cause havoc. She once came and made noise with other tenants while accusing me of helping one of them to operate a shebeen. That very night she attempted to rape me and tore my pair of trousers after I refused to undress.





“After she failed to rape me, she took a knife and attempted suicide. I grabbed the knife and threw it outside. I can’t stay with someone who is forcing me to make love to her when I’m not interested. She is also threatening to come to my workplace to harass me in front of the students,” complained Dambwara.





He said on the day in question and as punishment for refusing to have sex with her, Mayisa demanded back all the gifts she bought for him and the money she gave him during the subsistence of their relationship.





Mayisa, while denying Dambwara’s allegations, told the court that they were still in love and would be at his house every Sunday to supposedly bless each other with sex.





“What he said is not true. I am still in a relationship with him and I go to his house every Sunday. Although we are no longer in good books, he hasn’t told me that he no longer loves me,” responded Mayisa.





For the purpose of maintaining peace between the two estranged parties the presiding magistrate Adelaide Mbeure ordered Mayisa to stay away from Dambwara’s house and workplace as well as not to verbally harass or threaten him in any way. B Metro



