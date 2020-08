ED APPOINTS PROVINCIAL CO-ORDINATORS

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube will be assisted by Mr Paul Nyoni, who has extensive experience from both the public and private sector. He joined Government in 1990 as an administrative officer in the then Ministry of National Affairs, Employment Creation and Co-operatives, before joining the then Ministry of Information, Posts and Telecommunications as research and planning officer in 1993. Mr Nyoni, who holds a Masters in Social Science (Development Administration) and a Masters of Business Administration in Public Management, joined the private sector in 2014 as director of Momentum Insurance Brokers.