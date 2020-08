CHAMISA : I HAVE A PLAN

NC: We can’t take back what we already control. We are with the people. We are the people. We are headquartered in the hearts and minds of the people, in the villages, farms, suburbs and townships of our country. In the 2018 general elections MDC-T participated and got about 40 000 votes and MDC Alliance participated and got more than two million votes. Let us be clear about this. MDC Alliance and MDC-T are two distinct and different political parties, just like Zanu PF and Zanu Ndoga. Would Zanu PF allow Zanu Ndonga to take over the Zanu PF HQ and its legislators in Parliament, with the assistance of organs of the state? The daylight robbery, theft and honeymoon are short-lived and temporary. As regards the unprecedented and unlawful actions against MDC Alliance, these matters as you are aware are still before the courts and will be determined in the fullness of time. There is a reason why you and I are talking right now. It is because I and my colleagues in the MDC Alliance are still in charge of the biggest party in the country. If it was different and those who had written us off in March were right, we would be irrelevant by now. But we sat back and said someone has disturbed the pond, but everything will settle in due course. The water will find its way and the debris will settle on the floor. We are comfortable. A party is the people. It is not defined by buildings. For a house to be a home, it needs people. So we are not worried at all because our people are very clear. They know that Zanu PF wants to completely destroy the MDC Alliance and it has used some among our former number to achieve that objective. As democrats, we have respect for the courts of law, but we also understand that, ultimately, political questions are settled in the court of the people. I think it is quite clear now where the people’s loyalty lies and we are humbled by the trust and confidence they continue to show in us.