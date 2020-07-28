VID POURS US$6,5M DOWN THE DRAIN





THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development has condemned the state of Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depots countrywide and said it will recommend an investigation of a company that was contracted to upgrade the facilities.





Government reportedly contracted a local company Badon Enterprises and paid it US$6.5 million to upgrade hill-start ramps and tar the surface around the country’s depots.





The Committee noted that no work had been done at some of the depots during a countrywide tour of projects funded by Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) last week.





In an interview in Victoria Falls on Saturday, Vungu MP Cde Omega Sibanda who is a member of the Portfolio Committee said the general state of some VID depots is poor.





“We are very worried about VID depots where a company called Badon Enterprises was given a job but didn’t do it.





“The company was paid a lot of money, about $6.5 million to do work countrywide and we are worried about it.





“We went to the Victoria Falls depot, there is no tarred surface inside and the hill-start ramp is not okay.





“The depot is poorly done and we need to recommend to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development that it be redone.





“As we go forward as a committee, we are going to make sure that a proper report is prepared and sent to Parliament because it is worrying that no job was done especially at VID Victoria Falls.





“The general state is poor because of poor workmanship,” said Cde Sibanda.





VID depots conduct driver training and weighbridge facilities for cargo trucks among other duties.





Such derelict facilities at VID depots could open way for unroadworthy vehicles and incompetent drivers flooding the country’s roads as the department will be incapacitated to provide proper testing.





In Victoria Falls, learner drivers do hill-start on Courtney Selous Road behind Rainbow Hotel, which also leaves room for corruption.





The committee tour which ended on Sunday, was aimed at assessing state of projects funded by Zinara countrywide.

In Victoria Falls the committee commended the Municipality for resealing a total of 13.3km road network using funds received from Zinara.





The committee also visited Kazungula Bridge across Zambezi River to appreciate construction work on the project which is a joint venture between Botswana and Zambia.





Zimbabwe joined the project soon after the coming in of the Second Republic.





The bridge, now at 98 percent complete, is expected to ease trade by significantly reducing time in transit across borders and expand access through most land-linked Sadc member states.





Cde Sibanda said the Portfolio Committee will engage the Ministry of Transport on the project.





Zinara board chair Engineer Michael Madanha said most weighbridges and VID depots need to be reworked on.





“We visited VID depots to see weighbridges and MPs were concerned particularly with VID depots which are not yet complete for various reasons. Some are old and need re-servicing and proper pavements.





“As an oversight committee they wanted to know how the money was used and all that was explained to them,” said Eng Madanha.



