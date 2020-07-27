CHIN'ONO APPEALS





Detained journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono – who was arrested last week on allegations of inciting public violence – filed an appeal for bail at the High Court on Monday, his lawyers said.





Chin’ono, who is thought to be one of the people at the centre of plans by the opposition and some civic groups to hold street protests on July 31, was denied bail at the Harare magistrates court on Friday last week.

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna remanded Chin’ono in custody to August 7 this year, citing that he was a danger to the public and would violate the law if released.





“Our lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Dough Coltart today (Monday) filed a bail appeal at (the) High Court seeking the release from prison of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who is currently detained in remand prison,” his legal representatives, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights tweeted.





“The bail appeal will be heard on Wednesday 29 July, 2020.”





A freelance journalist, Chin’ono has been allegedly using social media to incite the public to engage in street protests on July 31, under the guise of fighting top-level corruption.





Another activist, Jacob Ngarivhume was also arrested on the same charges and denied bail. He was remanded in custody to August 6.





Authorities are also concerned that the planned demonstrations would put the lives of people at risk as there are no guarantees that protesters would observe Covid-19 restrictions such as social distancing.





Zimbabwe is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 cases, particularly local transmissions which have now overtaken imported ones.

New Ziana



