WHY I WAS AT TSVANGIRAI'S GRAVE

IN A surprising development at the weekend, the interim leader of the MDC — Thokozani Khupe — paid a visit to the rural home of the main opposition party’s late founding father, Morgan Tsvangirai, as the mindless bloodletting within the party escalates, the Daily News reports.

The unannounced trip to Humanikwa Village, in Buhera — where Khupe met Tsvangirai’s mother and also visited the former prime minister’s grave — came as her MDC group has been buoyed by a string of court victories over their party foes.

It also comes as Nelson Chamisa and his allies have appeared to be in significant disarray over the past few months, ever since the Supreme Court ruled the charismatic politician’s hotly-disputed ascendancy to the leadership of the country’s main opposition party — following the death of Tsvangirai in 2018 — to have been illegal and, therefore, null and void.

But it was Khupe and her lieutenants’ Saturday visit to Tsvangirai’s resting place which excited and was weaponised by her MDC rivals — who went on to claim that the trip had been for ritualistic purposes.

This was after Khupe spoke at the graveside, in the company of Tsvangirai’s mother, which is a common practice in Zimbabwe.

What may have riled her party opponents is the fact that Khupe was not on good terms with Tsvangirai by the time he passed on — after the much-loved late MDC leader unilaterally elevated Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri to VP level.

Also noteworthy in this regard is the fact that Khupe and the likes of re-instated party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora were almost burned in a hut during Tsvangirai’s burial by MDC hooligans said to be loyal to Chamisa.

Speaking through her spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni, Khupe told the Daily News yesterday that there was nothing amiss about her decision to appeal to the late Tsvangirai when she visited his grave at the weekend.

“Khupe, like most Africans, believes in the immortality of the soul and accordingly, she saw it fit to update the president (Tsvangirai), in line with her beliefs, on the current status of the struggle — and also appealed for his assistance against the G40 element which is determined to hijack the MDC for their selfish ends,” Phugeni said.

On his part, Mudzuri said they had gone to Humanikwa to apologise to their late leader’s mother for the abuse she endured at the hands of MDC supporters during her son’s funeral in February 2018.

“We had just gone to see Tsvangirai’s mother given that she was abused when her son died and we never had the opportunity to say sorry. She understood us and responded well.

“Khupe and I had never been to the grave because we were chased away from his funeral. So, it was not really an issue of appealing to the spirit of the dead.

“It is the African way to do … because what happened at the funeral was not good,” Mudzuri told the Daily News.

“We felt we had to say sorry. I had earlier approached Chief Makumbe regarding that. All we wanted was to make peace with the Tsvangirai family.

Some of us have been in pain for a long time. So, we wanted to relieve ourselves of the pain by saying sorry,” he added.