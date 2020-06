WE HAVE COMPLIED : MOBILE MONEY OPERATORS

Mobile money operators have heeded the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) directive to suspend agent lines and convert merchant lines into one-way channels, allowing payments to come in while cashing out is to be made through a bank, to stop large sums being fed anonymously into the black market.

The development followed a statement by Government last Friday suspending mobile money platforms, to deal with “malpractices, criminality and economic sabotage” perpetuated by some mobile money operators.

On Saturday, the RBZ said genuine individual transactions would be processed normally, that is those by holders of ordinary lines, while merchant lines would become one way, allowing incoming transactions, but merchants would then be required to move their money to their bank accounts to make almost all payments from the bank accounts rather than from their mobile wallets. However, agent lines were all suspended.

The Herald gathered last night that all mobile money operators had complied with the RBZ directive.

Cassava Smartech group media and corporate communications executive, Mr Fungai Mandivheyi, declined to comment on the issue. However, a well-placed source confirmed that EcoCash had complied with the directive.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have complied with the RBZ directive. I must emphasise that EcoCash is a law-abiding company and we didn’t have problems in following the directive,” said the source.

A NetOne spokesperson said: “NetOne has complied with the guidelines set by the RBZ.”