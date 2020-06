NEW LAW TO EMPOWER ED TO PICK SUCCESSOR

“If you have a president you need one who is able to fire his own deputies. With a running mate, you need Parliament to institute impeachment proceedings to remove whoever is VP. We don’t need that … like the scenario which happened in Malawi when (Bingu wa) Mutharikadied, and the (ruling) party (there) no longer wanted Joyce Banda, but were forced to have her … Those who are saying it’s the best practice are totally lost,” Ziyambi added.