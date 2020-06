CHIHURI'S US$10,4M DEAL WITH EX TOP COP WIFE'S FIRM PROBED

Chihuri and his wife are also required to explain their roles, if any, in the engagement of the companies by the police between July 2, 2014 and December 2017. The court also wants Chihuri’s wife to explain the nature of Nodpack Investments contractual relationship with the police which led to the police transferring US$5 766 251.31 from the force’s revolving fund to the company’s bank account held by Ecobank Borrowdale between July 28, 2012, to December 11, 2017.